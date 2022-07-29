ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ameren offering bill payment assistance to low income customers

By Alexander Mils
wfcnnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfcnnews.com

Comments / 3

Rick McGee
1d ago

Ameren really sticks it to us, particularly in Illinois. They own the statehouse. Finally, when will I finally own the gas and electric meters affixed to my home? What's with that ridiculous "delivery" charges? I've never witnessed an Ameren Truck delivering anything to my home 🏡 😐

Reply
2
Related
newschannel20.com

Ameren Illinois helping low income customers pay energy bills

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren Illinois collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills. The bill would be paid through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. If you...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid

Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
City
Collinsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
advantagenews.com

Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks

Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Illinois school supply tax cut begins next week

SPRINGFIELD - The sales tax holiday for school supplies in the state of Illinois will start next week. The sales tax cut will take place from August 5th – August 14th. Items included are as follows... Notebooks, binders, graph paper, construction paper, poster boards, writing utensils, crayons, colored pencils,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Establishes Process For Distributing Huge Opioid Lawsuit Settlement

The state of Illinois has set up a process for determining how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars it expects to receive from a multi-state lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Illinois is in line to collect $760 million over the next 18 years as its share of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Liheap Rrb#Ameren Illinois#Helpillinoisfamiles Com
franklincountynow.com

Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon

(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Analysis puts Illinois near the top for best health care states

(The Center Square) – A new report on the best and worst states for health care gives favorable reviews for Illinois. The financial website MoneyGeek analyzed a wide array of statistics, from health outcomes, to health access and cost to determine how states rank in terms of health care.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?

Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBEC AM

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A week after issuing conditional licenses for 149 proposed recreational cannabis dispensaries statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 more Friday. Among them were two conditional licenses for proposed dispensaries in the non-metro East Central Illinois region, which includes...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy