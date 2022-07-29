Top local stories we are following today

my40.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: City feigns optimism amid 11 bank closures, 1930
On Nov. 21, 1930, The Asheville Citizen offered its readers reassurance, following the unexpected closure of the Central Bank and Trust Co. — the city’s largest financial institution — the previous day. “Asheville is well past the crisis of the stormy financial situation precipitated early yesterday morning,...
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
my40.tv
Land of Sky's P20 Council strives to help WNC workforce keep up with demand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some local leaders are working to make sure Western North Carolina’s workforce keeps up with the increasing demand. Land of Sky’s P20 Council is made of education and government leaders representing Buncombe, Henderson, Madison and Transylvania counties. Forecasts show that North Carolina will...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
my40.tv
Homeless man found in Swannanoa River died from gunshot to head, autopsy says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An autopsy has confirmed a man whose body was found last year in the Swannanoa River died from a gunshot wound to the head. Benjamin Hoffman II, 40, was found Oct. 18 in the river near Azalea Road. At that time, police said Hoffman had been killed several weeks before his body was found.
ashevillemade.com
She’s Redefining What it Means to Work Remotely
“Every year, just while hiking, I take 100,000 landscape photos,” estimates Asheville writer and professional adventure photographer Rachel B. Pressley. “My portfolio is insane.” But there’s method in the madness for Pressley, who majored in Sustainable Development with an environmental concentration at Appalachian State University while minoring in Commercial Photography and Journalism. In addition to writing and photographing for magazines, Pressley shoots weddings, elopements, portraits, and creates content for social media, taking photos and writing related stories about gear for major outdoor brands such as L.L. Bean, Merrell, and Blundstone, and for beer powerhouse Wicked Weed.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
my40.tv
Asheville Dream Center helps kids get ready for school with backpack giveaway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping students get ready to go back to school. The Asheville Dream Center gave away over 1,000 backpacks filled with schools supplies on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr Park. The free back-to-school bash also included bounce houses, water slides,...
my40.tv
Pints with Purpose: New Highland brew 'Survivor Strong' contributes to local nonprofit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Highland Brewing Company released a new beer on Saturday for a great cause. The brewery partnered with Helpmate, a nonprofit organization in Buncombe County that offers support to people leaving situations of domestic violence. The new brew is called the "Survivor Strong Hazy IPA." The...
