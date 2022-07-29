Top local stories we are following today

“Every year, just while hiking, I take 100,000 landscape photos,” estimates Asheville writer and professional adventure photographer Rachel B. Pressley. “My portfolio is insane.” But there’s method in the madness for Pressley, who majored in Sustainable Development with an environmental concentration at Appalachian State University while minoring in Commercial Photography and Journalism. In addition to writing and photographing for magazines, Pressley shoots weddings, elopements, portraits, and creates content for social media, taking photos and writing related stories about gear for major outdoor brands such as L.L. Bean, Merrell, and Blundstone, and for beer powerhouse Wicked Weed.

