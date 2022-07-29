ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top local stories we are following today

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
 2 days ago
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester

“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Archives: City feigns optimism amid 11 bank closures, 1930

On Nov. 21, 1930, The Asheville Citizen offered its readers reassurance, following the unexpected closure of the Central Bank and Trust Co. — the city’s largest financial institution — the previous day. “Asheville is well past the crisis of the stormy financial situation precipitated early yesterday morning,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business

A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
Politics
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder

Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ashevillemade.com

She’s Redefining What it Means to Work Remotely

“Every year, just while hiking, I take 100,000 landscape photos,” estimates Asheville writer and professional adventure photographer Rachel B. Pressley. “My portfolio is insane.” But there’s method in the madness for Pressley, who majored in Sustainable Development with an environmental concentration at Appalachian State University while minoring in Commercial Photography and Journalism. In addition to writing and photographing for magazines, Pressley shoots weddings, elopements, portraits, and creates content for social media, taking photos and writing related stories about gear for major outdoor brands such as L.L. Bean, Merrell, and Blundstone, and for beer powerhouse Wicked Weed.

