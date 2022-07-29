Cornell’s Caroline Ramsey elected to U.S. Field Hockey National Team

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell field hockey standout Caroline Ramsey has been named to U.S. Field Hockey Women’s National Team. Ramsey and Team USA will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games next year.

(Photo Courtesy: Cornell Athletics)

Senior defender Caroline Ramsey continues to make history for the Big Red. Following a successful junior season, the Cornell captain became the first active field hockey player in school history to be selected to the U.S. Junior team for the Junior World Cup.

While on the Junior and U21 National teams, Ramsey made her mark. The First-Team All-Ivy defender helped the U.S. to an eighth place finish in the Junior World Cup, as well as a bronze medal effort in the Uniphar 5 Nations Tournament in Dublin. Ramsey tied for the team’s top scorer in Ireland.

Following the national efforts Ramsey played for Salt Lake City in the USA Field Hockey Senior Nexus Championship in Virginia Beach and won gold.

With the selection to the U.S. National Team, Ramsey has become the first Cornell player since Yanaka Bernal to be selected to the team since 1991.

Following orientation and training though the rest of the year, Team USA will head to Chile in October of 2023 for the Pan Am Games, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ramsey will look to represent Cornell on the world stage by improving upon an impressive stat line from her junior season with the Big Red. Ramsey found the back of the net in every game this past season, which placed her fourth in the NCAA in points per game (2.35).

Ramsey also holds the school record for most points in a single season with 40.

