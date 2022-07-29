Selena Gomez Gets Emotional As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday [Watch]

www.ibtimes.com
Sam Asghari Just Opened Up About His ‘Fairytale’ Wedding To Britney Spears–I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying!
Sam Asghari recently opened up to “Good Morning America” about his “long overdue” wedding to Britney Spears—and it is the sweetest thing!. On June 9, the lovebirds finally tied the knot with an intimate ceremony in Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California. “We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was,” Asghari gushed. “And we only had, like, 50-70 people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.” Despite the small gathering, the newlyweds were surrounded by famous friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace.
Selena Gomez's Nana Asks How She Ended Things With 'THAT GUY' During TikTok Makeup Tutorial
Selena begins to draw her lipliner in the clip posted to the Rare Beauty TikTok account when a voice off-camera asks, "So how did you end it with that guy?" Selena Gomez's Nana wants the answers to all of the juicy questions!. The 30-year-old took to TikTok to share a...
Selena Gomez 'Speechless' Over Britney Spears Tribute: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'
Spears said she had "no idea" Gomez would be at her wedding -- but was "SO HAPPY" she was. Selena Gomez is sharing the love after Britney Spears praised her on social media over the weekend for showing up at her wedding to Sam Asghari. On Saturday, Spears shared a...
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pal Taylor Swift: ‘30, Nerdy and Worthy’
Taylena forever! Selena Gomez rang in her milestone 30th birthday with a special assist from bestie Taylor Swift. “30, nerdy and worthy,” the Rare Beauty founder, 30, captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram snap with the “All Too Well” songstress, 32. In the snap, the ladies huddled close for the camera as Swift help up the numbers “3” and “0” to represent her pal’s age. In a second photo, Gomez couldn’t contain her laughter while opening up a wrapped present.
Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown
Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
Michael B. Jordan 'Sticks to His Friend Group' at Star-Studded Party Following Split From Lori Harvey
Weekends are for the boys! Newly single Michael B. Jordan was all smiles as he attended a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California, over the weekend. The 35-year-old actor -- who split from Lori Harvey in June -- seemed chill as he hung out with his friends at the event.
Beyoncé Posts Rare Shot with Her Kids as She Celebrates the Release of Her New Album ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé just dropped her latest album, Renaissance, which is actually only “Act I” of a three-part project that will be released over an undisclosed period of time. And while fans can finally celebrate after years of waiting for new music, the “Love on Top” singer also treated the Beyhive to a few rare family photos.
Beyoncé Thanks Her Fans for Not Downloading Leaked Version of ‘Renaissance’: “I Love You Deep”
Renaissance, the first solo album from Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade, is officially available. After a month of fans waiting, the album leaked but Queen Bey’s fans held her down and wouldn’t touch the leak, opting to wait for the actual release time, and she let them know she appreciated it.
Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos
Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'
Madonna may be a musical trendsetter, but there's one trend she won't be hopping on any time soon. Despite the fact that high-profile artists from Bruce Springsteen and Sting to Justin Timberlake and Bob Dylan have unloaded their music catalogs for exorbitant sums in recent years, the "Like a Prayer" singer will not be joining them.
Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular
Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
Selena Gomez Reunites With Kidney Donor Francia Raisa On TikTok & Fans Go Wild: Watch
“He’s a 10, but his breath stinks,” says Francia Raisa at the start of the TikTok video Selena Gomez posted on Thursday (July 27). “And I can’t fix that?” Selena, 30, asked Francia, 34, about this hypothetical man. “You try,” says the Grown-ish star. From there, Selena and her BFF put together odd pairings – “he only likes to roleplay Star Wars,” “he doesn’t like dogs,” “he likes his toes sucked,” “he hates everything that you’ve ever been in,” “he says you can never have a glass of wine again” – which produce some hilarious reactions (also, it turns out that Francia has never seen Star Wars.)
27 years after her death, Selena’s family releases ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’
Selena Quintanilla Pérez’s legacy lives on. On Friday, the late singer’s estate released a new remixed version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” (“The Way I Love You”), which is featured on her upcoming posthumous album “Moonchild Mixes.”. “This beautifully captivating...
Britney Spears goes to a bar for ‘first time’ after being banned from alcohol during conservatorship
Britney Spears has revealed that she just had her “first” outing to a bar, after not being allowed to drink during her 13- year conservatorship.In her Instagram story on Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star documented herself sitting at a bar while claiming that it was her “first time” ever.“This is my first time at a bar, first time,” she said to the camera. “I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated.”The “Gimme More” singer, who was wearing a pair of large sunglasses and a choker, went on to direct her camera towards her assistant, Victoria Asher.While Asher grabbed...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Kristin Chenoweth Slips Into Her Original Glinda Dress 18 Years After ‘Wicked’ Debut: Watch
There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’
He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Revealed
Beyonce's Renaissance track list proves the superstar is back and ready for a for a new era. Queen Bey has finally unveiled the album's official track list. On her Instagram Story, she shared the names of the 16 songs that make up the completed project, including tracks titled “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “America Has a Problem."
