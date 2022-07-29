ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Gets Emotional As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday [Watch]

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
www.ibtimes.com

shefinds

Sam Asghari Just Opened Up About His ‘Fairytale’ Wedding To Britney Spears–I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying!

Sam Asghari recently opened up to “Good Morning America” about his “long overdue” wedding to Britney Spears—and it is the sweetest thing!. On June 9, the lovebirds finally tied the knot with an intimate ceremony in Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California. “We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was,” Asghari gushed. “And we only had, like, 50-70 people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.” Despite the small gathering, the newlyweds were surrounded by famous friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pal Taylor Swift: ‘30, Nerdy and Worthy’

Taylena forever! Selena Gomez rang in her milestone 30th birthday with a special assist from bestie Taylor Swift. “30, nerdy and worthy,” the Rare Beauty founder, 30, captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram snap with the “All Too Well” songstress, 32. In the snap, the ladies huddled close for the camera as Swift help up the numbers “3” and “0” to represent her pal’s age. In a second photo, Gomez couldn’t contain her laughter while opening up a wrapped present.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown

Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos

Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reunites With Kidney Donor Francia Raisa On TikTok & Fans Go Wild: Watch

“He’s a 10, but his breath stinks,” says Francia Raisa at the start of the TikTok video Selena Gomez posted on Thursday (July 27). “And I can’t fix that?” Selena, 30, asked Francia, 34, about this hypothetical man. “You try,” says the Grown-ish star. From there, Selena and her BFF put together odd pairings – “he only likes to roleplay Star Wars,” “he doesn’t like dogs,” “he likes his toes sucked,” “he hates everything that you’ve ever been in,” “he says you can never have a glass of wine again” – which produce some hilarious reactions (also, it turns out that Francia has never seen Star Wars.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Britney Spears goes to a bar for ‘first time’ after being banned from alcohol during conservatorship

Britney Spears has revealed that she just had her “first” outing to a bar, after not being allowed to drink during her 13- year conservatorship.In her Instagram story on Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star documented herself sitting at a bar while claiming that it was her “first time” ever.“This is my first time at a bar, first time,” she said to the camera. “I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated.”The “Gimme More” singer, who was wearing a pair of large sunglasses and a choker, went on to direct her camera towards her assistant, Victoria Asher.While Asher grabbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kristin Chenoweth Slips Into Her Original Glinda Dress 18 Years After ‘Wicked’ Debut: Watch

There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’

He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Revealed

Beyonce's Renaissance track list proves the superstar is back and ready for a for a new era. Queen Bey has finally unveiled the album's official track list. On her Instagram Story, she shared the names of the 16 songs that make up the completed project, including tracks titled “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “America Has a Problem."
MUSIC
