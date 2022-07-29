Husker receiver Decoldest Crawford signs NIL deal with HVAC company

www.klkntv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Football: 3 breakout candidates for the 2022 season
The 2022 season is right around the corner and Nebraska football is kicking it off in Week 0 against Northwestern. Let’s see who could break out. Scott Frost is facing a ton of pressure heading into the 2022 season after going 3-9 last year with Nebraska football. The program...
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
York News-Times
How the first year of NIL has affected the Nebraska volleyball program
Is there such a thing as too many volleyball camps?. In Lincoln, we’re about to find out, and early indications are that the answer is no. College sports is about 13 months into the NIL era, where athletes can be paid for endorsements, appearances, sports camps, private lessons and autographs. They can also have apparel with their name and number on it sold, and that’s been a significant one for Husker volleyball players. (A "Lincoln digs Lexi" design for Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez is a popular one.)
Dave Feit: Rebuttal to a Hatchet Job
Matt Hayes’ attempted takedown of Scott Frost was filled with hyperbole and laced with inaccuracies
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SportsGrid
2022: Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis
Nebraska football has tumbled from their ‘blue blood’ perch. The Cornhuskers have not been to the postseason since 2016 and, after a 3-9 season, are hanging their overalls on the fact that eight of those losses were by one score or less. Ohio State finally falls off the...
Kearney Hub
Kayla Caffey says she's leaving Nebraska because Huskers didn't offer her a scholarship
The monthslong suspense regarding Kayla Caffey and the Nebraska volleyball program has reached its conclusion — she won’t be playing for the Huskers in 2022. The All-American middle blocker has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to find a new program before college practice begins in about 1½ weeks, NU coach John Cook announced in a news release late Thursday.
kmaland.com
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
KETV.com
Millard South claims Class A American Legion Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The American Legion Class A Championship came down to a battle between Millard South's 52 's Patriots and Creighton Prep's Five Points Bank Varsity. Millard South's Braden Cannon brought in two runs off a double to the left field corner to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
klkntv.com
Warmer air and higher humidity return on Sunday
Saturday night is the last opportunity to get outside and enjoy the lower temperatures and humidity. Clear skies are in the forecast for Saturday night. A few versions of Stormcast have thrown a few low clouds into the picture early Sunday. That said, any low clouds that do develop will burn off on Sunday morning. We expect low temperatures in the low to mid-60s in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
WarHorse Gaming breaks ground on Omaha casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Construction on Omaha’s WarHorse Casino is officially underway following Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “It’s very exciting to have reached this point,” said president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc. Lance Morgan. “But even more exciting knowing what the future holds for Omaha and the state. Nebraskans made their thoughts clear in the 2020 election. Today is a significant milestone in making that happen.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
klkntv.com
Lincoln students read more than 7 million minutes this summer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Libraries System and Lincoln Saltdogs came together for another summer to sponsor a reading program for students. The program, which began earlier this summer, encouraged kids to read for at least 10 hours during their break from school. The reward? Free tickets to the July 31st Saltdogs game.
doniphanherald.com
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured...
AOL Corp
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week
A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the last week. In total, 28 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $703,054. The average price per square foot ended up at $328.
WOWT
Ponca area bridge finally finished
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Why did it take so long to repair a road and replace a bridge in the Ponca Hills area just north of Omaha?. A large drainage pipe supporting a bridge on 36th Street at Ponca Road gave way in January of 2021. Since then, people driving...
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
Comments / 0