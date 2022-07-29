JoJo Siwa Reacts After Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Dismissed Her 'Rough Experience' Comment

www.ibtimes.com
Bob Saget’s widow reacts to Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘crazy’ JoJo Siwa drama
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, backed Candace Cameron amid her “crazy” drama with JoJo Siwa. When the “Fuller House” alum, 46, posted an apology video to the 19-year-old singer via Instagram Tuesday, Rizzo, 43, commented her support. “Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!?...
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Shoots Down Misconceptions About How She Lands Acting Roles
There are likely some big perks to having a famous mother. However, for Natasha Bure, daughter of TV star Candace Cameron Bure, one of these perks does not include getting special attention for any role. In fact, Natasha Bure notes, the reality is “quite literally the opposite.”. In a...
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
Bob Saget’s Widow Rushes To Candace Cameron Bure’s Defense After She Got Labeled ‘Rudest’ Celeb
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, joined the list of stars who are supporting Candace Cameron Bure amid the social media feud between the Full House star and pop singer JoJo Siwa. The drama broke on Sunday when Siwa used a TikTok video to label Bure as the “rudest” celeb...
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Who Is Candace Cameron Bure Friends With? Meet Her Inner Circle of Celebrity Pals and Old Friends
Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years. “The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.
AOL Corp
Audrina Patridge Says Justin Timberlake "Humiliated" Her with His "Rude" Behavior at the VMAs
It's only Wednesday and this week is already doing the most when it comes to random celebrity beef. On top of JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure feuding over Candace allegedly being the "rudest celebrity ever," The Hills star Audrina Patridge is out here calling out Justin Timberlake's "rude" and "diva" behavior.
JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video
The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and More Stars’ Love Lives
Bonded for life! The cast of Full House became a tight-knit family after starring on the sitcom for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The series, which followed the lives of Danny Tanner (played by the late Bob Saget) and his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and […]
JoJo Siwa: A ‘rough experience’ with Candace Cameron Bure led to viral TikTok
JoJo Siwa detailed her “rough experience” with Candace Cameron Bure after calling the “Full House” alum the “rudest celebrity” she’s met in a viral TikTok video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” Siwa, 19, said Tuesday in a video obtained by Page Six exclusively. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”
In Now-Deleted Post Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Claps Back Over 'Rudest Celebrity' Comments, But JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Seem To Have Regrets
The drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure now has a new layer.
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma roasts Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok
JoJo Siwa isn’t the only celebrity coming after Candace Cameron Bure. Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma roasted the “Full House” star via TikTok over the weekend, calling her out for a selfie-style video she posted of herself decked out in Fourth of July-themed gear as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the background. “Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s–t. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” Koma, 35, said in the 9-second TikTok, a duet with the video Cameron Bure shared on the national holiday earlier...
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Is Going Off on Wayfair’s New Ad: ‘How Dare You!’
After departing NCIS at the end of season 15, the now-retired actress has fully immersed herself in a multitude of charitable events and organizations. However, long before she left NCIS, fans already knew the longtime Abby Sciuto actress as an advocate for rescue animals, and dogs especially. That said, Wayfair has earned the star’s wrath, with the animal rights activist publicly slamming the online furniture company on Twitter.
PETS・
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
‘SYTTD’ Preview: A Bride’s Mom Admits She Thought Her Daughter May Never ‘Find Love’
Meredith Knox is a bride looking for her perfect gown at Kleinfeld Bridal. She tries on a gorgeous wedding dress with a whole lot of bling at the start of this EXCLUSIVE preview of Say Yes To The Dress. “I do like the beading a lot. I like the color a lot,” Meredith says.
JoJo Siwa & Abby Lee Miller Have Awkward & Hilarious ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion: Watch
JoJo Siwa showed off her funny bone — and a bit of her mischievous side — when she posted a clip about her reunion with Abby Lee Miller at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. Taking to her TikTok on Wednesday, July 29, the superstar shared a hilarious video of the awkward run-in with her Dance Moms mentor, sarcastically starting it off with the text, “Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS…”
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Latest Recruit Leaves Cameron Mathison Asking: ‘What Are You Doing Here?’
Next week someone is about to get a home cooked meal by a very well-known cook. Celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa (The Good Dish) has been cast to appear as herself on General Hospital and will turn up on Friday, August 5, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. To say...
