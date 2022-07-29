ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Reacts After Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Dismissed Her 'Rough Experience' Comment

By Catherine Armecin
 3 days ago
Who Is Candace Cameron Bure Friends With? Meet Her Inner Circle of Celebrity Pals and Old Friends

Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years. “The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.
JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video

The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
JoJo Siwa: A ‘rough experience’ with Candace Cameron Bure led to viral TikTok

JoJo Siwa detailed her “rough experience” with Candace Cameron Bure after calling the “Full House” alum the “rudest celebrity” she’s met in a viral TikTok video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” Siwa, 19, said Tuesday in a video obtained by Page Six exclusively. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma roasts Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

JoJo Siwa isn’t the only celebrity coming after Candace Cameron Bure. Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma roasted the “Full House” star via TikTok over the weekend, calling her out for a selfie-style video she posted of herself decked out in Fourth of July-themed gear as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the background. “Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s–t. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” Koma, 35, said in the 9-second TikTok, a duet with the video Cameron Bure shared on the national holiday earlier...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Is Going Off on Wayfair’s New Ad: ‘How Dare You!’

After departing NCIS at the end of season 15, the now-retired actress has fully immersed herself in a multitude of charitable events and organizations. However, long before she left NCIS, fans already knew the longtime Abby Sciuto actress as an advocate for rescue animals, and dogs especially. That said, Wayfair has earned the star’s wrath, with the animal rights activist publicly slamming the online furniture company on Twitter.
PETS
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead

It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
TV SERIES
JoJo Siwa & Abby Lee Miller Have Awkward & Hilarious ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion: Watch

JoJo Siwa showed off her funny bone — and a bit of her mischievous side — when she posted a clip about her reunion with Abby Lee Miller at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. Taking to her TikTok on Wednesday, July 29, the superstar shared a hilarious video of the awkward run-in with her Dance Moms mentor, sarcastically starting it off with the text, “Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS…”
THEATER & DANCE
