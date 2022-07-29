JoJo Siwa Reacts After Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Dismissed Her 'Rough Experience' Comment

JoJo Siwa isn’t the only celebrity coming after Candace Cameron Bure. Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma roasted the “Full House” star via TikTok over the weekend, calling her out for a selfie-style video she posted of herself decked out in Fourth of July-themed gear as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the background. “Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s–t. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” Koma, 35, said in the 9-second TikTok, a duet with the video Cameron Bure shared on the national holiday earlier...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO