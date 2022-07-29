ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tiny Homes vs. Mobile Homes: What's Cheaper?

By David Chang, ChFC®, CLU®
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'We Turned a Home Depot Shed Into a Tiny House and Sold it for $275,000'

In August 2017, we were "keeping up with the Joneses." We had a new car and a house in Cumming, Georgia and were living well above our means. Then we had our son and shortly afterwards our A/C broke and we couldn't afford to fix it. So, we borrowed some money from my husband Nick's parents. We have since paid them back, but it was a very eye opening experience for us. We realized something had to change.
CUMMING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Mobile Homes#Rural Housing#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Eldred, New York, Home With 3,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Eldred, New York, features 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. The c1820 four-bedroom three-bath home, featured in Dwell and Architectural Digest, extends over 3,400 square feet and 3.45 idyllic acres of open fields, apple trees and virgin pine forest in picturesque Sullivan County. Above the great room, also facing the water, is the primary suite. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy