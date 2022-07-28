Two construction workers shot on I-57 in Jefferson County

www.wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
Bandy's Pumpkin Patch unveils 2022 maze; to open Sept. 17
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local Fall favorite has officially announced the opening date for their 2022 season. Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, located west of Johnston City, announced on Sunday that they're opening date for this year will be September 17th. Weather permitting, a petting zoo will also be at Bandy's for...
