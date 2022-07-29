Netflix Drops 'Blonde' Trailer Featuring Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe [Watch]

www.ibtimes.com
Jered Barclay Dies: Screen & Stage Actor Who Later Voiced Roles In TV’s ‘Smurfs’ & ‘Transformers’ Was 91
Jered Barclay, a longtime stage and screen actor who found a second career as a TV voice-over artist for series including The Smurfs and The Transformers, has died. He was 91. His longtime friend Myra Turley said Barclay died July 23 of MDS leukemia in North Hollywood, CA. Born on...
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
‘Blonde’: New Images Released Of Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody As Arthur Miller & Bobby Cannavale As Joe DiMaggio In Netflix Pic
Netflix has released some striking new images of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, which will debut at the Venice Film Festival. Among the images revealed exclusively in Vanity Fair are one of de Armas with Adrien Brody, who portrays her husband Arthur Miller in the buzzed about feature.
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role
Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta
Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino
Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
Popculture
Mary Alice, 'A Different World' and 'The Matrix' Actress, Dead at 85
Legendary actress and stage performer Mary Alice has died. Alice, who won an Emmy for I'll Fly Away, as well as a Tony for her performance in 1987's Broadway production of August Wilson's Fences, died in New York City on July 27. Her age of death is not clear, with different reports listing her as 80, 84, and 86. The cause of death is not currently known.
Former Elvis Presley Actor Bruce Campbell Speaks Out About Austin Butler’s Portrayal of The King
The world is still talking about Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley in the new musical biopic. Everyone from Butler’s co-stars to Presley’s surviving family members have heaped praise upon the young actor for his dedicated and convincing performance. But Bruce Campbell had a more muted response to Butler compared to most others.
Popculture
Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge
Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.
Ana De Armas Shares Stunning BTS Looks At Herself As Marilyn Monroe As New Blonde Trailer Drops
With a new trailer for Netflix's Blonde debuting, star Ana de Armas shared some more looks behind the scenes of her upcoming drama.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Sherilyn Fenn Was Reportedly Amy Sherman-Palladino’s 1st Choice For Lorelai Gilmore
'Gilmore Girls' fans likely can't picture anyone other than Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, but Sherilyn Fenn was reportedly creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's 1st choice for the role.
Partner Track Trailer: Teen Wolf Alum Arden Cho Lawyers Up in Netflix Series — Plus, Find Out When It Will Premiere
Click here to read the full article. There’s a glass ceiling in need of shattering on Netflix’s Partner Track, and Arden Cho is adding a few cracks. The Teen Wolf vet leads the upcoming series adaptation — based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name — for which the streamer unveiled a new trailer on Friday. Partner Track stars Cho as Ingrid Yun, a first-generation Korean American, and the first lawyer in her family, who experiences the trials (heh) and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious-but-old-school Parsons Valentine law firm. “With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges...
Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid,' dead at 95
Pat Carroll, the Emmy-winning actress best known as the voice of the villainous sea witch Ursula in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has died at the age of 95.
James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82
Caan's memorable screen appearances included Brian's Song, The Godfather, Misery and Elf.
Exclusive First Look at Defining Moments from Elizabeth Taylor’s Life Told in 'A Life in Ten Pictures'
In her heyday, there was no bigger star than Elizabeth Taylor, who led a charmed life, but also one filled with tragedy and sorrow. On August 1, free streaming service Crackle will air an episode of A Life in Ten Pictures, dedicated to the Cleopatra star that will unlock stories of her extraordinary life by interpreting ten pictures taken over the span of her lifetime—from iconic shots to private snaps.
‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler and More
It's just barbecue sauce! Wet Hot American Summer opened to less than stellar reviews in 2001, but it became a cult classic anyway — and spawned a Netflix spinoff, too. Set in 1981 at the fictional Camp Firewood, the movie follows a group of counselors as they try to squeeze in one last day of […]
