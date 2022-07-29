Crash involving two Semi-Tractor Trailers Closes I-80

www.wjol.com
TODAY.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old girl falls out of SUV, fatally struck on California freeway
A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in South California, and her mother and the woman’s boyfriend have been charged in connection with her death. The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested...
Late-night pursuit ends in crash injures several people
A late-night pursuit of a speeding suspect injured multiple people after the suspect crashed in Winnetka. According to the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began chasing the suspect a little after 11:10 p.m. on Friday night. The suspect then crashed into an innocent driver on Winnetka Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard. Police said multiple people were hurt but did not specify how many or if anyone was taken to the hospital. One person was arrested at the end of the pursuit.
Highway 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Drive due to mud on roadway
The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.
