Dogecoin Daily: Price Intact Despite Talk Of Recession, What Co-Founder Has To Say

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 2 days ago
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.6% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning

DOGE traded higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.2% to $1.1 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 2.6%

24-hour against Bitcoin 6.4%

24-hour against Ethereum 1.2%

7-day 1.8%

30-day 9%

YTD performance

-58.8%

The DOGE Factors

  • Dogecoin’s 24-hour trading volume rose 31.3% to $712.94 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data showed that $1.22 million worth of Dogecoin were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the memecoin rose.
  • Dogecoin’s relative strength index was at 58.08 at press time, according to TradingView. An RSI below 30 indicates an asset is oversold, while above 70 it is considered overbought.

Recession Fears Ignored By Crypto Rally

Advance estimates indicate that the U.S. GDP shrank by 0.9% in the second-quarter compared with an analyst's expectations of a 0.5% gain. The decline could be considered as a signal of recession. Crypto markets on Thursday evening largely shrugged off the data and continued to rise.

“Risk appetite roaring back after a second consecutive contraction for the U.S. economy raises the chances that the Fed could be looking to tighten at a softer pace at the next policy meeting in September,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA.

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus questioned whether there was a recession as the “goalposts keep moving.”

“One thing is for sure - we were in “hyper delusional free money” and we aren’t anymore,” tweeted Markus.

Meanwhile, DOGE-bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that “inflation might be trending down.”

Markus said in response to Musk that cryptocurrency and markets are “dying” while prices of food, shelter and transportation are rising.

“So would be cool if everything could get cheaper while the markets recover.”

Fortune

A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
BUSINESS
