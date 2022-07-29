ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

40 vehicles involved in Thursday’s pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County: state police

By Jenna Wise
 3 days ago
www.pennlive.com

Shelley Wolfgang
3d ago

Hopefully everyone ok We avoid these highways whenever possible. When will Pennsylvania address the issues on these roads. I drove this for 21 years to my job. Part of reasons I retired was because of the drive.

Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night

Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
DANVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Release Details on Interstate 81 Pile Up in Lebanon County

The Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown have released more information on Thursday's multi-vehicle pile up on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County. According to Troopers, three separate crashes occurred around 4:30pm between mile markers 87.5 and 86.4 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in East Hanover Township. Approximately 40 vehicles...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man from Cumberland County who has gone missing. Officers are looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being five foot, four inches tall, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes. Lehman was last seen...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg

No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT

UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple killed in York County horse and buggy crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people have died after a horse and buggy crash in York County, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT. The […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released

The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

One dead after Adams County building collapse; PSP investigates

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been confirmed dead after a building collapse in Adams County Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, eight people were in the commercial chicken house at the time of the collapse. Seven of the individuals were able to free themselves from the scene, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The north and southbound lanes have reopened after a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday night between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87. The coroner says one man died in the crash...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested in connection with Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — One man was wounded after he was stabbed in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The suspect, in this case, has also been arrested. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 6:36 am. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East Walnut Street for a report of a stabbing. EMS was also dispatched to this location.
LANCASTER, PA
