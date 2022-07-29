40 vehicles involved in Thursday’s pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County: state police

www.pennlive.com
Shelley Wolfgang
3d ago
Hopefully everyone ok We avoid these highways whenever possible. When will Pennsylvania address the issues on these roads. I drove this for 21 years to my job. Part of reasons I retired was because of the drive.
Reply
3
Related
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
WGAL
State police: Weather partly to blame for crashes on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County involving nearly 40 vehicles
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say weather was partly to blame for crashes on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County that involved nearly 40 vehicles. The three crashes happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the Fort Indiantown Gap exit. Twelve people were taken to Penn State Hershey...
WOLF
Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
State Police Release Details on Interstate 81 Pile Up in Lebanon County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown have released more information on Thursday's multi-vehicle pile up on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County. According to Troopers, three separate crashes occurred around 4:30pm between mile markers 87.5 and 86.4 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in East Hanover Township. Approximately 40 vehicles...
abc27.com
Police looking for missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man from Cumberland County who has gone missing. Officers are looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being five foot, four inches tall, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes. Lehman was last seen...
WGAL
Crash slows traffic along 283 in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to an accident along Route 283 in Lancaster County Saturday. The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 283 near the Manheim Pike exit. Traffic was reduced to one lane of travel due to the crash.
skooknews.com
Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg
No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT
UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 61 Northbound Closed near Orwigsburg for Bus Fire
Route 61 northbound is currently closed near Orwigsburg for a bus fire. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Fire police have been called to shut down the roadway in the...
Multiple killed in York County horse and buggy crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people have died after a horse and buggy crash in York County, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
40-vehicle crash partially caused by heavy rains in Lebanon County: police
When 40 vehicles crashed on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Thursday, heavy rains were in the area, according to police. State police Public Information Officer Tpr. David Beohm said Thursday’s weather did contribute to the crash. “Heavy rain causes visibility issues,” Beohm said Friday. “It also greatly increases...
WGAL
Interstate 81 in Lebanon County reopens overnight following crashes involving more than 30 vehicles
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County reopened overnight after being closed for nearly eight hours following crashes that involved more than 30 vehicles. Pennsylvania State Police said there were three major crashes Thursday afternoon. One crash involved 13 vehicles, and the second...
Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released
The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
One dead after Adams County building collapse; PSP investigates
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been confirmed dead after a building collapse in Adams County Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, eight people were in the commercial chicken house at the time of the collapse. Seven of the individuals were able to free themselves from the scene, […]
Deadly crash in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The north and southbound lanes have reopened after a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday night between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87. The coroner says one man died in the crash...
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection with Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — One man was wounded after he was stabbed in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The suspect, in this case, has also been arrested. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 6:36 am. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East Walnut Street for a report of a stabbing. EMS was also dispatched to this location.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
173K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4