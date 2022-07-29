Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

www.clevescene.com
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign
Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
