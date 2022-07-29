Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After Cuyahoga County was labeled as having a 'high' community level of COVID-19 on Thursday, the local government is adjusting accordingly. On Friday, Cuyahoga County announced that regardless of vaccination status, all employees and visitors to its government-owned buildings will be required to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 1. The move comes in accordance with an executive order that established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels reached “high," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

