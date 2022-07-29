A syringe, a bite, and now a ruling in ex-partners’ 10-year feud

therealdeal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
International Business Times
Ex-JPMorgan Traders Abused Their Positions, Prosecutor Says As Racketeering Trial Closes
A U.S. prosecutor urged a jury to convict three former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees on conspiracy and racketeering charges on Thursday, saying they engaged in a yearslong scheme to manipulate the market for precious metals futures. Prosecutor Matthew Sullivan told jurors in Chicago the bank's former global precious metals...
Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
Popculture
Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction
Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Popculture
Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
CNBC
Trial for Trump rape defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll set for February
The trial for a writer's lawsuit claiming she was defamed by former President Donald Trump when he denied raping her is set to begin Feb. 6 in federal court in New York, a judge ordered Tuesday. The writer, E. Jean Carroll, in a 2019 article said Trump sexually assaulted her...
Daily Beast
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Former Assistant Sues Julie Brown and HarperCollins Over Epstein Book
Star Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown is facing a second defamation lawsuit related to her 2021 book on the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case—this time, from a former assistant to the multimillionaire’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently sentenced to 20 years behind bars. In February, Epstein victims...
LAW・
RELATED PEOPLE
Fake Entertainment Producer Sentenced To More Than 21 Years In Prison For $60M Scam
Fraudster Jason Van Eman, who held himself out as an independent entertainment producer in order to defaud investors, was sentenced Thursday to 262 months in prison by a federal court judge in Miami, Florida. The 44-year-old former actor and alleged producer from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was sentenced for his role in...
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes to low-security Florida prison offering yoga, Pilates
NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, returning to the same state but a far cry from the posh lifestyle she had when she committed some of her crimes.
Feds charge Karen Carter Peterson with wire fraud for allegedly gambling campaign money
Former state Democratic Senator Karen Carter Peterson is expected to plead guilty to federal charges for gambling away campaign and party funds as Nola.com reports.
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
A cautionary tale: SC woman lost $83 million to NY man known as the ‘lottery lawyer’
The week of one of the largest lottery drawings in history, a New York man who called himself the “lottery lawyer” was convicted of various charges relating to defrauding lottery winners, including a South Carolina woman who collected $877 million. A Brooklyn, New York, jury on Tuesday unanimously...
Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say
It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
New York Cop Bought Rifle for Neo-Nazi ‘Rapekreig’ Marine Who Planned Synagogue Attack: Feds
A former Marine accused of being in a neo-Nazi group called “Rapekrieg” planned to attack a synagogue and had a New York police officer purchase an assault rifle for him, federal prosecutors allege. Facing several firearms charges, former U.S. Marine Matthew Belanger is alleged to have prepared an...
Former Marine is accused of leading neo-Nazi group and planning to attack a New York synagogue
A former Marine is accused of leading a neo-Nazi group that was alleged to have been planning an attack on a New York synagogue. Matthew Belanger is charged with gun violations and could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to court documents. A criminal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
29 alleged gang members plead guilty to $1M fraud scheme in California
Twenty-nine people associated with criminal street gangs in California face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty to a $1 million fraud scheme, prosecutors said Friday. In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the gangs, known as the Bully Boys and the CoCo Boys, allegedly...
Judge rejects bid to settle FirstEnergy bribery suit with shareholders elsewhere
A federal judge in Akron has refused to dismiss a lawsuit between FirstEnergy Corp. — which has admitted that it bribed two top Ohio politicians with $64 million — and some of its shareholders. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams denied a motion Tuesday, filed jointly by the...
Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say
Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and charged...
Judge boots lawyers from FirstEnergy bribery suit for failure to ‘diligently prosecute’
In an unusual move in a high-profile lawsuit, a federal judge booted lawyers from a lawsuit they filed against FirstEnergy Corp. for their failure to “diligently prosecute” the case against the scandal-mired company. U.S. District Judge John Adams said Wednesday he would appoint counsel on behalf of the...
Comments / 0