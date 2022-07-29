A syringe, a bite, and now a ruling in ex-partners’ 10-year feud

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.

