Sons of Anarchy's Kim Coates On His New Thriller, Neon Lights

Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at TheGray Man Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week. The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Reba McEntire And Former ‘Reba’ Co-Star To Reunite For New Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire is getting ready for another reunion with her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. They are set to star in a new Lifetime movie called The Hammer, inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler. Reba will play lawyer Kim Wheeler, nicknamed “The Hammer,” as she is appointed...
Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood
Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage At The 1973 Academy Awards
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars… after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell,...
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Sydney Sweeney Discusses How She Really Feels About Filming Spicy Scenes For 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney has taken the small screen by storm in the past year, but the blossoming actress claims there is much more than meets the eye to her on-screen personas. The 24-year-old actress gained major notoriety for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, where she is often seen baring it all for the camera.
All My Children Actress Who Helped Create One of Pine Valley’s Most Enduring and Beloved Family Legacies Dead in Her 80s
Her role introduced one of daytime’s most important characters. We are saddened to report that former All My Children actress Mary Alice passed away on Thursday, July 28, our sister site Variety reports. Various sources report her ages at 80, 84 or 86, but one thing is certain; Alice lived a long, full life. Many folks these days will remember her as the mysterious Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, taking over the role from Gloria Foster who passed away before the third film in the original trilogy could be completed.
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower said Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears when she saw him as Vecna
Bower told Variety the actress realized it was him under the prosthetics because she smelled the scent of his cigarettes.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week
Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained
Inside 'Virgin River's shocking season 4 ending.
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated, that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
