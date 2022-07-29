ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Signs Big Deal; Howard Top 50 All-Time?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kr9kV_0gxMtTxQ00

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO TO JORDAN

"It's been a big summer for Paolo Banchero . Just five weeks after the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 1 overall pick, he has now signed with Jordan Brand. The Athletic was the first to report the news."

2. DWIGHT TOP 50?

" Howard began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals."

3. COLE'S CEILING

"In 65 games last season, he posted averages of 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, all top-15 marks for point guards in the NBA. However, the Magic posted a 18-47 record in those games, and a 22-60 overall mark."

4. LAKERS INTERESTED IN ERIC GORDON?

"Gordon would be a significant addition to the Lakers roster. But Los Angeles will have to pay a hefty price to land the former Sixth-Man of the Year winner. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston has placed a lofty trade value on Gordon but did not specify what general manager Rafael Stone is asking."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

In Jameer Nelson's 14-year career, the Orlando fan favorite made just one All-Star appearance in 2009. He averaged 16.7 points per game while shooting over 45 percent from three.

Comments / 0

 

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
