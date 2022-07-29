Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Signs Big Deal; Howard Top 50 All-Time?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO TO JORDAN

"It's been a big summer for Paolo Banchero . Just five weeks after the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 1 overall pick, he has now signed with Jordan Brand. The Athletic was the first to report the news."

2. DWIGHT TOP 50?

" Howard began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals."

3. COLE'S CEILING

"In 65 games last season, he posted averages of 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, all top-15 marks for point guards in the NBA. However, the Magic posted a 18-47 record in those games, and a 22-60 overall mark."

4. LAKERS INTERESTED IN ERIC GORDON?

"Gordon would be a significant addition to the Lakers roster. But Los Angeles will have to pay a hefty price to land the former Sixth-Man of the Year winner. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston has placed a lofty trade value on Gordon but did not specify what general manager Rafael Stone is asking."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

In Jameer Nelson's 14-year career, the Orlando fan favorite made just one All-Star appearance in 2009. He averaged 16.7 points per game while shooting over 45 percent from three.