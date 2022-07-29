Alabama Wild Life Center Needs Volunteers

www.wbrc.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
At least 350 volunteers show up for 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade
Shane Eaker, a parent at Spain Park High School, spreads mulch at a memorial for former students of the school who died at a young age, as part of the 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup on Saturday, July 30, 2022. At least 350 volunteers turned out for the...
Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
NEW: 11 local animal nonprofits awarded $60K through Remy Fund
The Remy Fund for Pets and Animal Services has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing more than $500K awarded in grants to companion animal nonprofits since 2011. This year, the fund is awarding $60K in grants to 11 local animal-loving organizations. Read on for the paw-some details. Helping our furry friends...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
Helping your children cope with back to school anxiety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going back to school can have some students feeling uneasy. Tashee Brown is the youth service coordinator with the Birmingham Crisis Center. She said around this time of year, students are feeling apprehensive. “It can be really hard being pushed back into a school with hundreds...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Birmingham officials plea with the community to stop the violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has seen eight homicides within a week. Latonya Tate is the Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee. She said gun violence is a senseless crime that drives wedges into communities. Tate said the violence not only hurts people, it hurts...
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
Jefferson County Department of Health shares stance on mask recommendations in schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, 57 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. With COVID cases rising, the CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The Jefferson County Department of Health says there will not be a mask mandate put into action, but […]
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Help and hope: NAMI Shelby provides classes, education for those affected by mental illness
In Shelby County, a nonprofit organization exists that is solely dedicated to helping people who are affected by mental illness, along with those who care for them. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
Ala. chief: 'Community has to be a stakeholder' after 22% spike in homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s homicide rate is up nearly 22 percent, fueled in part by a violent July in the Magic City. Thirteen people have been killed in the first 26 days of the month, up from eight in July of last year. Of those 13 slayings, six...
Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham transplant donor is advocating to pass a law to protect bone marrow and stem cell donors. WBRC first introduced the story in May and now we’re learning the bill is now sponsored. Two months ago, Dorothea Staursky was preparing to speak in front of Congress.
New Patriots Park coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Alabaster for their new Patriot’s Park project. About three years ago a needs assessment was done on the city of Alabaster’s Park Department, and through feedback from citizens and stakeholders, they found out they were short on parks and recreational space on the north end of the city.
Calling for HVAC repairs during intense summer heat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though it’s the end of July, it’s not the end of summer heat. The heat index could get up to the triple digits this week and to keep cool, air conditioning units need to work well. Summertime can be pretty busy for the industry,...
The Way Station is Birmingham’s 1st shelter for homeless youth—check it out + get involved
Five years ago, a Birmingham shelter for homeless youth was just an idea in a notebook, but one that was a long time coming. Now the building is complete and the Way Station is getting ready for a ribbon cutting and open house August 4 at 4PM. Keep reading for all the details, including how you can get involved in making this long-awaited dream a life-changing reality.
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
