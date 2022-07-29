ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Wild Life Center Needs Volunteers

By Aajene Robinson
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
www.wbrc.com

280living.com

At least 350 volunteers show up for 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade

Shane Eaker, a parent at Spain Park High School, spreads mulch at a memorial for former students of the school who died at a young age, as part of the 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup on Saturday, July 30, 2022. At least 350 volunteers turned out for the...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
Bham Now

NEW: 11 local animal nonprofits awarded $60K through Remy Fund

The Remy Fund for Pets and Animal Services has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing more than $500K awarded in grants to companion animal nonprofits since 2011. This year, the fund is awarding $60K in grants to 11 local animal-loving organizations. Read on for the paw-some details. Helping our furry friends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helping your children cope with back to school anxiety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going back to school can have some students feeling uneasy. Tashee Brown is the youth service coordinator with the Birmingham Crisis Center. She said around this time of year, students are feeling apprehensive. “It can be really hard being pushed back into a school with hundreds...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham officials plea with the community to stop the violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has seen eight homicides within a week. Latonya Tate is the Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee. She said gun violence is a senseless crime that drives wedges into communities. Tate said the violence not only hurts people, it hurts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
280living.com

Help and hope: NAMI Shelby provides classes, education for those affected by mental illness

In Shelby County, a nonprofit organization exists that is solely dedicated to helping people who are affected by mental illness, along with those who care for them. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham transplant donor is advocating to pass a law to protect bone marrow and stem cell donors. WBRC first introduced the story in May and now we’re learning the bill is now sponsored. Two months ago, Dorothea Staursky was preparing to speak in front of Congress.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New Patriots Park coming to Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Alabaster for their new Patriot’s Park project. About three years ago a needs assessment was done on the city of Alabaster’s Park Department, and through feedback from citizens and stakeholders, they found out they were short on parks and recreational space on the north end of the city.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Calling for HVAC repairs during intense summer heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though it’s the end of July, it’s not the end of summer heat. The heat index could get up to the triple digits this week and to keep cool, air conditioning units need to work well. Summertime can be pretty busy for the industry,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The Way Station is Birmingham’s 1st shelter for homeless youth—check it out + get involved

Five years ago, a Birmingham shelter for homeless youth was just an idea in a notebook, but one that was a long time coming. Now the building is complete and the Way Station is getting ready for a ribbon cutting and open house August 4 at 4PM. Keep reading for all the details, including how you can get involved in making this long-awaited dream a life-changing reality.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

