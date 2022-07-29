Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA

utv44.com
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
3 Mobile council members offer alternate redistricting proposal
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a deadline looming to adjust the City Council’s district boundaries, three councilmen have offered an alternative proposal. The plan, sponsored by District 2 Councilman William Carroll, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, is close to a map proposed by a community coalition that opposes the proposal made by Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
Weeks Bay land purchase protects 314 acres from Baldwin Co. development
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The impacts of growth remain major challenges in Baldwin County, but millions have been spent to preserve coastal land near Weeks Bay in Fairhope which could have ended up in a developer's hands. Farmland and forests in Baldwin County are dwindling, and new home...
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
City making plans for the Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After years of deferred maintenance, the City of Mobile is working on some big plans for the aging civic center. The city says plans got put-on hold when they started using the arena as a COVID-19 response facility, but now they're anxious to move forward.
NBC 15 Exclusive: Why flooding in Foley is considered a public safety emergency
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — We reported major flooding issues last week off of County Road 12 in Foley. Residents believe it’s being caused by drainage issues. In this NBC 15 exclusive we find out the real problem and why Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich is calling it a public safety emergency.
Masks not required when Mobile students go back to school Aug 4, but recommended
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It is back to class for Mobile County Public School System students next Thursday. If you're going out shopping for supplies this weekend, the Mobile County Health Department recommends buying one key item: a mask. Right now, masks are not required in the MCPSS. While...
Santa Rosa County judge rules against Adams Sanitation servicing south Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County judge has ruled against an Okaloosa County based sanitation company from providing services in southern Santa Rosa County. Adams Sanitation began providing service north of the Yellow River in 2021. Their competitor, Waste Pro, has an exclusive contract to service south...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, to his home in […]
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Orange Beach School System receives $1 million for operating costs
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach City council approved $1 million for the newly formed Orange Beach School system, making it the second appropriation of funds in three months. In April, the council gave the school system $1 million for operating expenses. Orange Beach Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes explained how the funds are […]
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
Meet your 2022 Pensacola mayoral candidates
Voters in Pensacola begin the process of selecting a new mayor in the August 23 primary. We recently sat down with those seeking to occupy city hall’s 7th floor. “I want to make an announcement today -- I’m announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022,” said Mayor Grover Robinson in March, 2021. “[Wife] Jill and the family and I have been discussing this for some time, and I think this is the right decision for us.”
Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point. Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m. Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single...
Mobile Police close out Youth Violence Prevention Week
The Mobile Police Department is joining forces with the community to close out Youth Violence Prevention Week. Many gathered at Ladd Peebles Stadium for their back-to-school rally against gun violence. Bookbags filled with school supplies were handed out, along with vendors and live music for all to enjoy. "You know...
Former Mobile doctor facing misconduct charges
A doctor once accused of sexual misconduct at his former practice in Mobile-- is now facing a lawsuit over similar allegations in North Alabama. A woman is seeking compensation against Dr. Oscar lmeida and his former employer in Madison County. According to the lawsuit the woman went to the clinic...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
