‘Bring these communities together’: Lanett football introduces Kickoff Classic

247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Carver Tigers: In the Trenches – Episode 1
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers were close to winning last season’s GHSA Class 4A Championship. Instead, it was Benedictine celebrating in the fog at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta back in December. As fate would have it, that game would be the end of an era at Carver High School. That game would […]
247Sports
Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
Opelika-Auburn News
'They want to compete': Bruce Pearl and Auburn host Hoops for Hope camp for Down syndrome kids
Bruce Pearl brought the energy and passion to Neville Arena, smiling wide and bringing his booming voice to the floor just like it was gameday. That’s because, for him and his family, it was another gameday. The Neville Arena floor opened up Friday for the Hoops for Hope AU...
247Sports
Auburn football can be 'sleeper' team in 2022, analyst says
Preseason expectations for Auburn are low this year. The Tigers were predicted to finish last in the SEC West at media days, and the Vegas over-under win total has them barely getting to a bowl game. However, 247Sports’ Josh Pate says there is a way for Auburn to go above and beyond those expectations in 2022.
Former Auburn star Sonny DiChiara officially joins Trash Pandas
Former Auburn star Sonny DiChiara is officially beginning his pro career in his home state of Alabama.
Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing A'Mon Lane
Twitter reacts to Auburn landing its first member on the class of 2024 A'Mon Lane.
247Sports
Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday
AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
247Sports
Auburn freshman showing versatility for Pearl's basketball team
AUBURN, Alabama–One of three freshmen on the 2022-23 Auburn basketball roster, Chance Westry has shown his versatility in summer practices as the Tigers prepare for their three exhibition games in Israel. Coach Bruce Pearl notes that Westry is off to a solid start as a player who can handle multiple positions.
auburntigers.com
What they're saying: College football experts weigh in on Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – While at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, we talked with the likes of Ryan McGee (ESPN), Andy Staples (The Athletic), Cole Cubelic (SEC Network) and Takeo Spikes (SEC Network) about the upcoming season, what makes Jordan-Hare Stadium the toughest place to play in the league and the growing buzz around Tank Bigsby.
Alabamians cross state lines for chance at winning $1.1 billion lottery jackpot
PASCAGOULA, Ms. (WKRG) — The Mega-Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion dollars, the second largest in the game’s 20-year history. With no lottery in Alabama, some residents are flocking across state lines to take part. “I got to keep my fingers crossed, that’s it! I’m gonna buy me a billion dollar ticket,” said Alabama […]
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Alabama
Family Minded compiled a list of the most famous celebrity from every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The Mega Millions Jackpot has Alabamians asking, why not have a lottery here?
Will there be a lucky winner Tuesday? That is the question on everyone's mind. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $830 million dollars. Many people are driving across state lines in hopes of taking home the winning ticket.
VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
