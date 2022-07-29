Covington Cops ASCS Speedweek Prize

www.speedsport.com
NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing tease major driver announcement
The Richard Childress Racing NASCAR team teased a potentially major announcement regarding their driver lineup, with that announcement set to take place next week. Richard Childress Racing have been in the NASCAR headlines a lot since the month of July began. First of all, the team made the obvious decision to pick up the option in Tyler Reddick’s contract for the 2023 Cup Series season, keeping him behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet for another year.
Jimmie Johnson Candidly Admits NASCAR Return Is Possible in 2023
Jimmie Johnson visited with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week and candidly admitted he's interested racing with NASCAR in 2023. The post Jimmie Johnson Candidly Admits NASCAR Return Is Possible in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
NHRA Seattle Friday Qualifying: Torrence Is Early Leader in Return to Pacific Raceway
Four-time defending Top Fuel world champ Steve Torrence raced to the provisional No. 1 spot in the NHRA’s first race in Seattle since 2019, grabbing the top position on Friday at the 33rd annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceway. Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Erica Enders...
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck
It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace talks ‘tall task’ for Ty Gibbs at 23XI
Ty Gibbs is set to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start at 23XI Racing as Kurt Busch’s replacement, a “tall task”, according to Bubba Wallace. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace is in his fifth season competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the 2022 campaign is his first with a teammate.
Indianapolis Race Results: July 30, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Speedway, Indiana. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the show. View Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual | Race. Trucks:...
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
ESPN
Brittany Force best in qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals
KENT, Wash. -- Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year.
NBC Sports
Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck results: Grant Enfinger wins
Grant Enfinger, who entered the Camping World Truck Series playoffs seeded ninth of 10 drivers, won in overtime Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Enfinger snapped a 38-race winless streak with the victory. He has seven career series wins. Ben...
NBC Sports
Erik Jones signs extension with Petty GMS Motorsports
INDIANAPOLIS — Erik Jones has signed a multi-year contract extension with Petty GMS Motorsports, the team announced Saturday morning. The 26-year-old Jones joined the organization before this season when Richard Petty Motorsports merged with GMS Racing. “Erik (Jones) has been a great addition to Petty GMS this year and...
