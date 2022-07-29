ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

treasurecoast.com

Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd

Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
foodgressing.com

Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates

Enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants during Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 happening the months of August and September. Take advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Man wanted for stealing iPhones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest

In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO FIRES BURNING IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH FRIDAY EVENING

NURSING HOME ON FIRE. CAR IN RESIDENTIAL GARAGE ON FIRE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Firefighters are on the scene of two major fires just before 6 p.m. Friday. In Boca Raton, a car is on fire IN a garage at 6142 Petaluma Drive. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour

If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness

Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

