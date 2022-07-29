www.luxuryrealestate.com
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
cw34.com
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
wflx.com
Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Changes are coming to the city of West Palm Beach’s downtown parking. The changes will affect parking spots from the Amtrak train station all the way east to Flagler Drive after outcry from the public. Starting Monday, the city is doing away with its 24/7 enforcement. Plus the amount...
foodgressing.com
Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates
Enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants during Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 happening the months of August and September. Take advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary.
cbs12.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
At the Table newsletter: Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem
Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem. Wing Day deals. New and upcoming restaurants. I hesitate to tell you about the gem within a gem that is happy hour at Lewis Steakhouse. But some pleasant surprises I found during a recent visit to the new Jupiter restaurant compel me to do so.
bocamag.com
Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest
In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
TWO FIRES BURNING IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH FRIDAY EVENING
NURSING HOME ON FIRE. CAR IN RESIDENTIAL GARAGE ON FIRE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Firefighters are on the scene of two major fires just before 6 p.m. Friday. In Boca Raton, a car is on fire IN a garage at 6142 Petaluma Drive. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour
If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
WSVN-TV
Woman saves kitten stuck in Delray Beach storm drain for 6 days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach. A woman who spotted 6-week-old Donatello trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help. After six days of...
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
cw34.com
Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man ditched a car on a set of railroad tracks in an effort to get away from deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It all began last Thursday as a report of a stolen car near Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue.
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. He was taken to a hospital.
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
cw34.com
Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
