zip06.com
Branford Firefighters’ New Contract Approved
With a vote of approval from the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), a new contract has been locked in for Branford’s professional firefighters. Retroactive to July 1, 2022, the 4-year contract runs through June 30, 2026. It includes wage increases of 2.5 percent the first 2 years of the contract, and 2.25 percent annually in years 3 and 4, for a total increase of 9.5 percent.
fishersisland.net
Fisher Island Campaign for L+M Emergency Department Renovation
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, in New London, is an integral provider of health care services for Fishers Island. Through its partnership with the Island Health Project, the Fishers Island Fire Department, and Sea Stretcher, L+M is the primary destination for emergencies and critical care needs for the Island’s year-round and summer residents.
Eyewitness News
Residents pushing back on warehouse plan in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in Cromwell are pushing back against a proposed warehouse that would span over 250 acres. Residents spoke with Eyewitness News, calling for a compromise. “What bothers me is the fact that this project is just too big for the land,” said Deirdre Daly. Daly...
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Person suffers burns from boat fire in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A male was burned after a reported boat fire on Friday afternoon according to Norwalk officials. Norwalk Fire Department says they responded to 48 Calkf Pasture Rd at the Cove Marina around 3:10 p.m. Two Engine Companies and a Command car went to the scene, and spotted a 30-foot cabin cruiser-style […]
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
Fire crews attacking large brush fire in Canton
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Canton have spent most of Friday afternoon and evening working to put out a large brush fire. Dispatch said the fire was reported at 4:10 p.m., and is located between Bel Aire Ave and Christmas Tree Hill area of town. Mutual aid is assisting from multiple towns, and DEEP […]
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
Inventor from Madison develops electric vehicle
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Pushing into the future of electric transportation, one local inventor decided to build his own electric vehicle. Edward Heath, from Madison, has designed and constructed what he calls “The Watt”. It’s an electric car that Heath said could travel hundreds of miles on a single charge. The exact number according to […]
Eyewitness News
State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury. According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17. Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Tractor-trailer crashes off-road on I-84
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer went off road while driving on I-84 E, according to state police. The incident occurred around exit 17, and shut down the right lane around 11:30 this morning. Troop A responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, however the severity is currently unknown. This story is developing and will […]
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
Scribe
106 River Rd Apt 1
Heat and hot water included! Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River. Call today for more details and to...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Conservation police rescue fox caught in tire, hawk trapped in fishing lure
The state’s Environmental Conservation Police rescued a fox stuck in an old car tire and a hawk trapped in a fishing lure this weekend, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. In the first of two calls, conservation officers responded to an area in the northwestern...
Olive St. Apartment Tower Put On Hold
Rising interest rates and construction costs have led a Philadelphia-based developer to push the pause button on a planned new 136-unit apartment tower — meaning that a Wooster Square surface parking lot will remain a surface parking lot for the time being. The site of that now-delayed apartment project...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
