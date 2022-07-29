ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Former New York State Supreme Court justice sentenced to prison in bribery scheme

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Comments / 27

John Jay
3d ago

not a Judge....suppose to uphold the law.....but breaking the law.....how can you sentence someone for a crime and you the criminal.......sounds about American as it gets

18
Jonathon N Meagan Shappy
2d ago

way more common than you think here on NY come upstate... specifically Schuyler falls and other small towns like that....your head would spin if you followed the lines🤷🏻‍♀️we need some auditors checking out every county!

5
just me 66
2d ago

now what about holkol she gave 36000000 to someone to open a business and they donated 30000000 back to her and that's against the law to

3
