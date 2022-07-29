Breaking down 2022 Chiefs competition: EDGE rusher

arrowheadaddict.com
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Andy Reid made a snarky (and correct!) comment to refute report that Patrick Mahomes is one-read QB
Arguably no one knows Patrick Mahomes — the quarterback — better than Andy Reid. The long-time Chiefs coach is the person who spearheaded the selection of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s the person who’s led the development of Mahomes into becoming a perennial Pro Bowler, an MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and one of the iron-clad faces of the league.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is reportedly expected to reveal their disciplinary ruling regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Throughout the offseason, the NFL world has awaited to see what kind of discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive after facing over 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. A decision regarding whether he will receive a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is on the horizon.
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Specific criticism of Black quarterbacks 'weird'
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said he read about the study clause inserted into Kyler Murray's contract and heard the criticism of his own play and that of other Black quarterbacks. Mahomes said he wouldn't go as far as to say Black quarterbacks are evaluated differently than their white...
If Carlos Dunlap Is His Normal Self, the Chiefs Are in a Good Spot
Dunlap has been a model of consistency and if that trend continues, the Chiefs will benefit greatly from it.
Chiefs Cut Baylor Ex Mark Vital
Former Bears basketball star recently transitioned to football tight end with hopes of making NFL roster
Chiefs’ Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt used to tell his son, Clark, that his favorite place on the planet was Arrowhead Stadium. If it’s up to the current chairman, the club will be there long into the future. During his annual trip to training camp,...
Kansas City Chiefs among most expensive NFL teams to watch
The Kansas City Chiefs are ranked among the most expensive NFL teams to watch according to TicketIQ. As it turns out, fans enjoy watching a winning product. The folks at TicketIQ have put together a list of the most and least expensive teams in the National Football League to watch in a live setting, and they are trending toward the top tier of franchises these days. In fact, in the 2021 season, only five teams were pricier to watch.
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Leaves Training Camp Practice With Injury
The Chiefs' tight end suffered an injury during the team's Saturday morning practice.
Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 3 of training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs held their third full training camp practice of the year on Friday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. still hasn’t reported to training camp, and at this point, it seems like we shouldn’t expect him until later in August. As far as the active/PUP list is concerned, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho all remain on the list and absent from team practice. A few of them have been spotted with training staff in the training tent at times during practice. Steve Spagnuolo confirmed on Thursday that he has pulled Fenton onto the practice field behind the defense so that he can get “mental reps.”
Hayes: Awkward silence provides another reason to question Scott Frost's competence, commitment
Of all the ways Scott Frost could’ve officially begun his make-or-break season at Nebraska, he somehow chose this. Walking to the podium at Big Ten Media Days, the first coach out of the box on the first day of the event, the representative for an unrivaled fanbase as a beloved former national championship quarterback facing a win or walk mandate, Frost grabbed the podium and …
Tracking the Latest College Football Conference Realignment Rumors
Your one-stop shop for the latest conference realignment news and rumors
Watch: Bearcats Matchup at Chiefs Training Camp
We had some Bearcats go head-to-head on Saturday.
Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years
Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week. In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his...
