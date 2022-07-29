ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Breaking down 2022 Chiefs competition: EDGE rusher

By Grant Tuttle
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid made a snarky (and correct!) comment to refute report that Patrick Mahomes is one-read QB

Arguably no one knows Patrick Mahomes — the quarterback — better than Andy Reid. The long-time Chiefs coach is the person who spearheaded the selection of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s the person who’s led the development of Mahomes into becoming a perennial Pro Bowler, an MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and one of the iron-clad faces of the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed

NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is reportedly expected to reveal their disciplinary ruling regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Throughout the offseason, the NFL world has awaited to see what kind of discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive after facing over 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. A decision regarding whether he will receive a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is on the horizon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#Frank Clark College
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs among most expensive NFL teams to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs are ranked among the most expensive NFL teams to watch according to TicketIQ. As it turns out, fans enjoy watching a winning product. The folks at TicketIQ have put together a list of the most and least expensive teams in the National Football League to watch in a live setting, and they are trending toward the top tier of franchises these days. In fact, in the 2021 season, only five teams were pricier to watch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 3 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their third full training camp practice of the year on Friday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. still hasn’t reported to training camp, and at this point, it seems like we shouldn’t expect him until later in August. As far as the active/PUP list is concerned, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho all remain on the list and absent from team practice. A few of them have been spotted with training staff in the training tent at times during practice. Steve Spagnuolo confirmed on Thursday that he has pulled Fenton onto the practice field behind the defense so that he can get “mental reps.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Hayes: Awkward silence provides another reason to question Scott Frost's competence, commitment

Of all the ways Scott Frost could’ve officially begun his make-or-break season at Nebraska, he somehow chose this. Walking to the podium at Big Ten Media Days, the first coach out of the box on the first day of the event, the representative for an unrivaled fanbase as a beloved former national championship quarterback facing a win or walk mandate, Frost grabbed the podium and …
NFL
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years

Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week. In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy