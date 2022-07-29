Breaking down 2022 Chiefs competition: EDGE rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs held their third full training camp practice of the year on Friday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. still hasn’t reported to training camp, and at this point, it seems like we shouldn’t expect him until later in August. As far as the active/PUP list is concerned, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho all remain on the list and absent from team practice. A few of them have been spotted with training staff in the training tent at times during practice. Steve Spagnuolo confirmed on Thursday that he has pulled Fenton onto the practice field behind the defense so that he can get “mental reps.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO