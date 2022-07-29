ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 Chicago Bears that should be traded before training camp ends

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player

The Chicago White Sox have endured a mediocre season. However, they are still in the AL Central division race. Despite rumors of selling ahead of the deadline, Chicago decided to hold onto their stars and pursue a division win in 2022. And Chicago is looking to upgrade right away. The White Sox are reportedly interested […] The post White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have had a somewhat disappointing 2022 season so far. After loading up last offseason, they were expected to be a shoe-in to win the American League Central. Instead, they have found themselves in a three-horse race with the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians so far. Right now, they are three games out of first place in the AL Central, sitting behind the Twins and Guardians, while also being 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card spot.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams

An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports

Rodney Hudson contemplated retirement but now is all in for 2022

Rodney Hudson is close to the end. He knows it. The center said that’s why he skipped the Cardinals’ entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, to determine whether he wanted to return for 2022. “Like any other season, you take some time off, spend some time with...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy