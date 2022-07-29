3 Chicago Bears that should be traded before training camp ends

The Chicago White Sox have had a somewhat disappointing 2022 season so far. After loading up last offseason, they were expected to be a shoe-in to win the American League Central. Instead, they have found themselves in a three-horse race with the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians so far. Right now, they are three games out of first place in the AL Central, sitting behind the Twins and Guardians, while also being 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card spot.

