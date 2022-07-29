3 Chicago Bears that should be traded before training camp ends

dawindycity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian Holman
San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp
The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player
The Chicago White Sox have endured a mediocre season. However, they are still in the AL Central division race. Despite rumors of selling ahead of the deadline, Chicago decided to hold onto their stars and pursue a division win in 2022. And Chicago is looking to upgrade right away. The White Sox are reportedly interested […] The post White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have had a somewhat disappointing 2022 season so far. After loading up last offseason, they were expected to be a shoe-in to win the American League Central. Instead, they have found themselves in a three-horse race with the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians so far. Right now, they are three games out of first place in the AL Central, sitting behind the Twins and Guardians, while also being 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card spot.
Steelers training camp: Takeaways from Thursday's practice
Here are the highlights from the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday training camp practice. The Steelers had their first rond of seven shots at training camp on Thursday and veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both looked very good. They both showed excellent command of the offense and made some exceptional throws.
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams
An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
RUMOR: Bulls’ shocking Coby White trade plan, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are determined to trade Coby White, but if they don’t get the offer they want for the young guard, they could very well keep him until the trade deadline or when he hits restricted free agency in 2023. As Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times...
Report: East executive says Bulls have 'overvalued' Patrick Williams
The Chicago Bulls have been mentioned throughout the offseason in several trade rumors, whether that’s for Rudy Gobert or Kevin Durant. With those rumors, one thing has remained constant: the Bulls have no interest in trading Patrick Williams. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive, who said...
