He’ll come through it: Chris Jordan backs Jason Roy to rediscover England form

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Chris Jordan has backed “match winner” Jason Roy to emerge from his slump in form and believes Sunday’s T20 series decider against South Africa could be the perfect platform.

Roy has played all 11 of England’s white-ball internationals during an intense month of limited-overs action but has been well short of his buccaneering best.

Since hitting his 10th ODI century against a modest Netherlands team in Amstelveen in June, Roy has laboured against India and the Proteas with a top score of 43 and a visible lack of fluency at the crease.

Chris Jordan (right) has thrown his support behind his team-mate (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

With one half-century in his last 13 T20s, and Lancashire’s Phil Salt waiting in the wings, the 32-year-old is in need of a score but Jordan insists his team-mates have full faith that a big one is just around the corner.

Sunday’s winner-takes-all clash at the Ageas Bowl, in which England need a victory to avoid a winless first summer under Jos Buttler’s captaincy, would be the ideal time.

“Jason is definitely the type of character to come through it,” said Jordan, who captained Roy for Surrey in this season’s Vitality Blast.

“We all go through it as cricketers, we all go through little patches, but we in the dressing room back him 250 per cent because we know that when he’s on song he’s a real match winner. Don’t be surprised if he comes good on Sunday.

“T20 cricket is one of those things. Sometimes you can be hitting the ball well (and struggling) or not well and still getting runs. He will debrief his game with the coaches but as a character he will be back.”

Jordan speaks from experience when it comes to conquering a dip in form. Last November in Abu Dhabi he faltered in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, shipping 23 runs in the 17th over against New Zealand.

England had been favourites when he took the ball and were on their way out of the tournament by the time Jimmy Neesham had finished with him. At the time, it looked like his status as one of the side’s most reliable death bowlers might have been fatally compromised, but in recent days he has excelled in the role.

  • Vitality T20 series v India: 2-1 loss
  • Royal London ODI series v India: 2-1 loss
  • Royal London ODI series v SA: 1-1 draw
  • Vitality T20 series v SA: 1-1 with one to play.

He closed out victory in Bristol by allowing just three runs in the 18th over and five in the 20th, then followed up in Cardiff by restricting the tourists to just four in the concluding over – denying Rilee Rossouw a seemingly inevitable hundred in the process.

With his top pace back up to 90mph and a bankable yorker, he once more looks likely to be England’s closer when they make another tilt at the T20 title in Australia this autumn.

“So far so good, it was nice to close out the first game in a win,” he said.

“I haven’t been watching the speed gun too much, but it’s nice to be touching 90mph. I’m trying to bowl a higher percentage of yorkers, not to give too much away, because it’s one of those balls that’s hard even if the batter knows it’s coming. I try to focus on my execution and live with the end results.

“I had a decent stint with Surrey and tried to take that momentum back into international cricket. Being involved in captaincy took a lot off me personally.”

The Independent

‘English people can drink!’: Sarina Wiegman reflects on England’s night of celebration

England manager Sarina Wiegman admits her players indulged in “a little too much alcohol” after their Euro 2022 victory over Germany.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.The party went on long into the early hours and Wiegman seemed slightly surprised by how much alcohol was consumed.“Crazy, lots of music, lots of dancing,” was her description of the party in an interview published on the Lionesses’ Twitter account from outside...
MUSIC
newschain

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte. Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. The force added that two people who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Nine-year-old girl who died from suspected stab wound in Boston named

Police have named a nine-year-old girl who died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire. Lilia Valutyte was found at the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said. It comes after two people were arrested as part of a murder investigation following the “isolated...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte

England have been bolstered by support from the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in a video message ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The Lionesses, who have been widely praised for inspiring more girls to play football, received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.
SOCCER
newschain

England win hailed as ‘massive moment’ as fans descend on central London

Thousands of fans are celebrating England’s historic Euros triumph as the team are credited with inspiring the nation. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966 and setting a television viewing record.
SOCCER
newschain

Robin Das eager to grab any Essex chances during Royal London Cup campaign

Essex youngster Robin Das got to sample life as an international cricketer in June and hopes a successful Royal London Cup campaign can help him take another step on the journey to his long-term goal. The 20-year-old was on 12th man duties during England’s opening Test of the summer against...
SPORTS
newschain

Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire. The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday. Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte. It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a...
BOSTON, MA
