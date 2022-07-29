Watch Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years

www.registercitizen.com
Elton John is still standing and wowing 40,000 Cleveland fans (Photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Elton John knows how to milk it. The 75-year-old music legend has amassed more than 250 performances on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” since it began in 2018. Saturday night’s performance at Progressive Field was his third time playing Cleveland for the “final” time.
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top prove 70 (or 80) is the new 20 at Outlaw Music Festival (Photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – This weekend will go a long way in proving the old guys still got it. At 75, Elton John plays Progressive Field Saturday night. It’s Sir Elton’s third time in Cleveland on his farewell tour. But first up on Friday were Willie Nelson and ZZ Top.
Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station
Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job. In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.
‘Super Fly’ -- a film with Cleveland connections -- turns 50 years old and is still worth watching: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt “Super Fly” could play to Black audiences nowadays the same way it did August 4, 1972, when the film premiered at the Scrumpy-Dump Cinema on East 105th Street. Such a thought saddens me. For few movies have left their imprint on our...
Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
Where do we go during the ‘Dark Night of the Soul?’ – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My father died in 1998, his 78th birthday. His long, often painful and frustrating journey to death started with a major stroke and ended with congestive heart failure. Couldn’t walk. Couldn’t read. Couldn’t dress himself. His speech was limited to a few words. Right-handed all his life, that arm hung lifelessly thanks to the stroke.
Cleveland motorcycle club rides to Ohio Statehouse to fight gun violence
A Cleveland group hopes their roughly 140 mile journey to the state capital on Saturday was a step towards tackling what they say is a nationwide gun violence epidemic.
Volunteers at the 30th annual Fairview Park Summerfest are bringing the fun
Festivals are more than just funnel cakes and rides. What really makes it great is the hands behind the scenes that help put everything together.
35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
One of the good things about living in a more affordable big city is the plethora of good dining options for a reasonable price. Yes, there are a ton of high end steakhouses and seafood joints where you can spend an arm and a leg, but there are also a ton of choices for a great meal where you don't have to dig deep into your bank account to pay for. These are our favorite affordable meals in town, from Chinese soup dumplings and pho to brunch, sandwiches, shawarma and gyros and more.
Still missing: It’s been 15 years since Ashley Summers disappeared in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers has made national headlines, local news stories and even an episode of our true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land. Ashley was just a teenager when she disappeared in the summer of 2007. Her family is asking Clevelanders to attend a vigil this weekend in her memory.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Medina Square showing signs of camaraderie with a little rivalry
In Medina Square, businesses are taking part in a fun rivalry that everyone’s following, involving signs and lots of creative fun.
Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Friday night’s $1.2 billion jackpot
Here's the winning numbers for Friday night's $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
Despite Ohio’s depressing life expectancy, I’m as young as I feel -- somewhere between 35 and 50: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I just found out Ohio ranks 42nd of the 50 states in average life expectancy. This is not cool. It’s also not cool that there is a generation-size gap in life expectancy between people living in Cleveland’s inner-city neighborhoods and those living in nearby suburbs. I would have liked to write about that for this column, but I’ve been waiting for weeks for a call back from Mayor Justin Bibb’s folks in the city’s Department of Aging.
Vintage aircraft takes to the skies at Cleveland National Air Show
The Cleveland National Air Show presented by Discount Drug Mart takes place Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5, at Burke Lakefront Airport and features vintage aircraft including a Vietnam MiG-17F and WW II B-25, according to a news release. The aircraft are fully functioning time machines which will immerse Air Show...
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
Forecast: Ready for some heat, humidity?
Another nice day as we round out the weekend. A bit warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and a touch more humidity. Mostly sunny and quiet through the day with a mild night as we fall into the mid 60s.
1 dead, multiple people injured in Cleveland shooting: I-Team
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Cleveland Friday night, sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team.
