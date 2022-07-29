ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years

By Emily Zemler
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job. In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
City
Toronto, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Run The Jewels
Cleveland Scene

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15

One of the good things about living in a more affordable big city is the plethora of good dining options for a reasonable price. Yes, there are a ton of high end steakhouses and seafood joints where you can spend an arm and a leg, but there are also a ton of choices for a great meal where you don't have to dig deep into your bank account to pay for. These are our favorite affordable meals in town, from Chinese soup dumplings and pho to brunch, sandwiches, shawarma and gyros and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland.com

Despite Ohio’s depressing life expectancy, I’m as young as I feel -- somewhere between 35 and 50: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I just found out Ohio ranks 42nd of the 50 states in average life expectancy. This is not cool. It’s also not cool that there is a generation-size gap in life expectancy between people living in Cleveland’s inner-city neighborhoods and those living in nearby suburbs. I would have liked to write about that for this column, but I’ve been waiting for weeks for a call back from Mayor Justin Bibb’s folks in the city’s Department of Aging.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Vintage aircraft takes to the skies at Cleveland National Air Show

The Cleveland National Air Show presented by Discount Drug Mart takes place Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5, at Burke Lakefront Airport and features vintage aircraft including a Vietnam MiG-17F and WW II B-25, according to a news release. The aircraft are fully functioning time machines which will immerse Air Show...
CLEVELAND, OH
point2homes.com

2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113

The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy