Scammers threatens unsuspecting victim after Wilmington woman calls them out

3d ago
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
nrcolumbus.com
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
WCNC
Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies. On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.
foxwilmington.com
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man accused of harassing, assaulting women in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Ohio man is charged with sexual battery after Carolina Beach Police responded to a series of calls involved multiple women. According to a news release, the calls came in during an hour span and involved a male harassing and assaulting multiple women in a sexual manner.
WECT
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
CBS News
Nephew, uncle facing OUI, drug charges after truck crashes into Wilmington home
Court documents said the driver had alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
Centre Daily
Man drives 300 miles to fight man who dated his daughter, then shoots him, NC cops say
A 46-year-old man is accused of driving more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said had a relationship with his daughter — then shooting him to death after a fight, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. James Patrick McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to...
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
WECT
Car stolen from gas station recovered three blocks away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A stolen car was recovered by police three blocks away from the gas station it was stolen from. Per the Wilmington Police Department, the car had been left running at the Family Fare Convenience Store and gas station on 3rd Street in the evening on Thursday, July 28.
WECT
EMS chief accused of making offensive comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man in charge of protecting lives in Columbus County is under fire after allegedly making offensive comments in public last weekend. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, an emergency medical service contracted through Columbus County, according to Lake Waccamaw’s Mayor Matt Wilson.
