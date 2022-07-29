Baby formula shortage: Should you use imported products? What to know now

www.foxnews.com
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
As the BA.5 omicron subvariant surges, vaccine experts urge high risk people to get COVID-19 booster now
People at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second COVID-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, Omicron-targeted vaccines expected in the fall, five vaccine experts told Reuters. In many countries, including the United States, the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus is surging, but current...
Biden 'played too loose' with CDC's mask guidance after negative COVID test, doctor says: 'Not a good look'
President Biden "played too loose" with COVID-19 guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control after initially testing negative for the virus on Wednesday, a doctor says. While Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he tested positive for the coronavirus in a "rebound" case on Saturday morning, the White...
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
US Navy developing water-based drones to combat China 'pacing challenge' but wary of 'unproven technology'
The U.S. has started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. U.S. military officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider China the main "pacing challenge" for development and engagement — meaning Beijing is a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.
Consumers not keeping up amid 'pay cut recession': Finance expert
Finance expert Daniel Roccato argued that consumers are unable to keep up amid what he called a "pay cut recession." Roccato made the argument on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, three days after it was revealed that the U.S. economy shrank in the spring for the second consecutive quarter, meeting the criteria for a recession as record-high inflation and higher interest rates forced consumers and businesses to pull back on spending.
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore as she begins tour of Asia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, landed in Singapore early Monday morning to kick off her visit to the Indo-Pacific region. Her office said she plans to visit at least four Asian countries during her trip, but there was no mention of a stop in Taiwan amid threats from China. Pelosi...
BA.5 omicron variant may lead to higher risk for reinfection and severe outcomes, compared to other variants
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Reinfections, severe outcomes may be more common with BA.5. Compared with the earlier Omicron BA.2 subvariant, currently dominant...
