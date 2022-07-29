Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

www.zacks.com
freightwaves.com
Old Dominion posts industry record sub-70% OR in Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line reported record results for the 2022 second quarter on Wednesday. The less-than-truckload carrier achieved a watershed moment for the industry, posting a 69.5% operating ratio (30.5% operating margin) during the period. The result was driven by strong yields — 9% higher year over year (y/y) excluding...
Zacks.com
Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y
FLS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Southwest (LUV)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
California Water (CWT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
CWT - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 40%. The bottom line declined by 52% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 75 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $206.2 million...
Zacks.com
EMCOR's (EME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
EMCOR Group, Inc. (. EME - Free Report) reported solid results for second-quarter 2022. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company’s management approved a 15.4% hike in its regular quarterly dividend to 15 cents, payable on Oct 31 to stockholders...
Zacks.com
Seagen's (SGEN) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
SGEN - Free Report) reported a loss of 73 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 82 cents. The company had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues in the second...
Zacks.com
Chemed (CHE) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Grow
CHE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.84, up 5.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of $4.77 in Q2. The company’s GAAP EPS was $4.40, increasing 25.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
CHTR - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 earnings of $8.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2% and our estimate of $7.71 per share. The reported figure surged 66.4% year over year. Revenues of $13.598 billion increased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, owing to the Internet, mobile and...
Zacks.com
Edison International (EIX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y
EIX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 4.4%. The bottom line came in line with the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share compared with the...
Zacks.com
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Margins Up
EW - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure, however, declined 1.6% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents in Q2. GAAP EPS was 65 cents in the quarter compared...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
Can Marathon (MPC) Q2 Earnings Maintain the Beat Streak?
MPC - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $9.17 per share on revenues of $33.3 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil refiner and marketer’s results...
Zacks.com
Annaly (NLY) Stock Up 3.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII Rises
NLY - Free Report) rallied 3.6% following the release of its better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. NLY reported second-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of 30 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The figure remained flat compared with the year-ago quarter. NLY registered a year-over-year...
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 Earnings Top, COVID Products Drive Sales
PFE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share. Earnings rose 92% year over year. Revenues came in at $27.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.3 billion. Sales rose 47% from the year-ago...
freightwaves.com
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
Zacks.com
Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
LNT - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 4 after market close. Alliant Energy witnessed an earnings surprise of 8.5% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing economic...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Simon Property (SPG) in Q2 Earnings?
SPG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to be out on Aug 1 after market close. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to exhibit year-over-year growth in revenues, funds from operations (FFO) per share might have witnessed a marginal decline. In the last reported quarter, this...
Zacks.com
Apple Posts Record Revenues, Beats on Earnings: ETFs to Buy
AAPL - Free Report) came up with robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The tech giant once again beat the estimates on both the top and bottom lines and posted record quarterly revenues. The solid performance came despite the strong dollar, inflationary fears, supply chain shortages and factory shutdowns in China.
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity
Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Post Q2 Earnings: Factors at Play
EMN - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jul 28. Benefits of cost and productivity actions and innovation are likely to get reflected in the company’s performance. However, it is likely to have faced challenges associated with raw material, energy and logistics costs in the second quarter.
