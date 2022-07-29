ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

Zacks.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Old Dominion posts industry record sub-70% OR in Q2

Old Dominion Freight Line reported record results for the 2022 second quarter on Wednesday. The less-than-truckload carrier achieved a watershed moment for the industry, posting a 69.5% operating ratio (30.5% operating margin) during the period. The result was driven by strong yields — 9% higher year over year (y/y) excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y

FLS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Southwest (LUV)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

California Water (CWT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

CWT - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 40%. The bottom line declined by 52% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 75 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $206.2 million...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Csx Corporation#Luv#Delta Air Lines#Quarterly Earnings#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Y Y#Luv Free Report#Prasm
Zacks.com

EMCOR's (EME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (. EME - Free Report) reported solid results for second-quarter 2022. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company’s management approved a 15.4% hike in its regular quarterly dividend to 15 cents, payable on Oct 31 to stockholders...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Chemed (CHE) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Grow

CHE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.84, up 5.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of $4.77 in Q2. The company’s GAAP EPS was $4.40, increasing 25.4% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

CHTR - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 earnings of $8.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2% and our estimate of $7.71 per share. The reported figure surged 66.4% year over year. Revenues of $13.598 billion increased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, owing to the Internet, mobile and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Edison International (EIX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

EIX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 4.4%. The bottom line came in line with the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share compared with the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Margins Up

EW - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure, however, declined 1.6% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents in Q2. GAAP EPS was 65 cents in the quarter compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Can Marathon (MPC) Q2 Earnings Maintain the Beat Streak?

MPC - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $9.17 per share on revenues of $33.3 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil refiner and marketer’s results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Annaly (NLY) Stock Up 3.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII Rises

NLY - Free Report) rallied 3.6% following the release of its better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. NLY reported second-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of 30 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The figure remained flat compared with the year-ago quarter. NLY registered a year-over-year...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Pfizer (PFE) Q2 Earnings Top, COVID Products Drive Sales

PFE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share. Earnings rose 92% year over year. Revenues came in at $27.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.3 billion. Sales rose 47% from the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

LNT - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 4 after market close. Alliant Energy witnessed an earnings surprise of 8.5% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing economic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Simon Property (SPG) in Q2 Earnings?

SPG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to be out on Aug 1 after market close. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to exhibit year-over-year growth in revenues, funds from operations (FFO) per share might have witnessed a marginal decline. In the last reported quarter, this...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Apple Posts Record Revenues, Beats on Earnings: ETFs to Buy

AAPL - Free Report) came up with robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The tech giant once again beat the estimates on both the top and bottom lines and posted record quarterly revenues. The solid performance came despite the strong dollar, inflationary fears, supply chain shortages and factory shutdowns in China.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity

Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Post Q2 Earnings: Factors at Play

EMN - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jul 28. Benefits of cost and productivity actions and innovation are likely to get reflected in the company’s performance. However, it is likely to have faced challenges associated with raw material, energy and logistics costs in the second quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy