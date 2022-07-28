Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Weber Inc. (WEBR) Investors of Investigation

www.benzinga.com
McDonald's Bolsters Digital Vision With New Senior Appointment
McDonald's Corp MCD has appointed Brian Rice as the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective August 31. Rice will report directly to CEO Chris Kempczinski. He had previously served in executive positions in businesses including Kellogg Co K, Mars, General Motors Co GM, and Cardinal Health,...
This Communication Services Stock Jumped 149%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB). Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC gained 127.3% to settle at $22.71. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 122.4% to settle at $400.25 on continued...
RS Biotherapeutics Appoints Jeremy Plumb As Chief Cultivation Officer
RS BioTherapeutics has appointed Jeremy Plumb as its chief cultivation officer. Plumb will play an integral role in the company’s plans to develop a biotherapeutics cultivation and manufacturing site in the Cumberland, Maryland area, which could potentially generate 100 high paying jobs within the next five years. Prior to...
