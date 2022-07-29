NY, NJ weather: Rain possible Friday, but beautiful weekend on deck

pix11.com
Related
pix11.com
Wet weather returns before another possible heat wave in NY, NJ
After a somewhat decent weekend, the week ahead looks quite hot again with the possibility of another heat wave. But first, we have to get through Monday’s damp weather to start off the work week. A weak area of low-pressure riding along a slow-moving stationary front will trigger off...
Record High Temperatures for the Hudson Valley To Arrive Next Week?
After a few unsettled days, the Hudson Valley is expecting a nice weekend. Highs will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with fairly low humidity for this time of year. Saturday night will even see lows dropping into the mid 50s in some areas, as the chance for rain should stay away. But the stretch of 90+ degree weather that stifled the area last week is expected to return.
pix11.com
Sunny skies, seasonable temps kick off weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend kicked off with mostly sunny skies and less humidity across the tri-state area as high pressure brings drier air from Canada. The high temperature for Saturday will be 87 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs. Sunday will be very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Sunny start before afternoon clouds roll in
The high temperature will be 85 in the New York and New Jersey area. Calls for more equitable distribution of monkeypox …. Hundreds participate in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge …. NYC eatery is an oasis inside the city. Eviction numbers skyrocketing, lawyer says. Holtzman hopes to get back into politics.
WKTV
EF-2 tornado touches down in Western New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) - A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour has touched down in upstate New York. The National Weather Service said the EF-2 tornado struck Thursday in the town of Java, about 25 miles southwest of Buffalo. The 200-yard-wide twister then moved eastward for about 10 miles before petering out 15 minutes later.
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
erienewsnow.com
New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier
ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York DEC issues drought watch in 21 counties
(WSYR) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. “Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year,” Hochul said. “Local water restrictions and educating residents about […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe weather fires up in Upstate New York and New England
You want to keep your dinner plans inside for tonight as we track some summer storms for most of Upstate New York and Worcester, Massachusetts. Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Upstate New York until 8:00 p.m. Storms will fire up between the afternoon and evening. The primary...
Suspected tornado destroys barn in Western NY; line of severe storms headed to CNY
Update: The National Weather Service has canceled the severe thunderstorm watch for Onondaga, Chemung, Seneca, Schuyler and Tompkins counties. The watch remains in effect for the rest of Upstate New York east of the Finger Lakes. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A suspected tornado touched town today near Letchworth State Park in...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did Christmas in July Start in New York?
Everyone who knows me is aware that I am very much a Halloween person. We all have a holiday we love and mine happens to be Halloween. I realize most people love Christmas and that really isn't a surprise. In a survey done last year according to greetingsisland.com Christmas is...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD
We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million
What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
‘Everyone wants a piece of the pie’ WNYers rush to get their Mega Millions lotto tickets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-The Winning Numbers are: 67-45-57-36-13 AND A MEGA BALL OF 14 Now everyone has their own method of choosing the numbers that could potentially make them a billionaire. “I picked some of my own and then I did the quick picks too,” said Michael Suchecki, “I’m hoping they could do it for me.” […]
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions!
In New York state when you win a jackpot through the New York lottery, you are usually instant-famous by name. But a fairly recent winner in East Berne walked away with a ten million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket jackpot and no one knows who the new millionaire is. I'm sure...
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
Comments / 0