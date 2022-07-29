Two Juveniles Arrested for Shooting Two IDOT Workers near Dix

wish989.com
wgel.com
Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested
Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, July 30th, 2022
A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police Friday night on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving on a suspected driving charge. Joshua Wesselman of Dick Street is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 36-year-old Joshua Schulte of South Castle in Salem...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for burglary and theft in Clinton County
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Clinton County Court with alleged burglary and theft between $10,000 and $100,000. Ryan McGrew of North Elm declined a public defender, noting he would soon be coming into an inheritance. McGrew was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies, but details on the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two construction workers on I-57 project at Dix are shot with powerful air rifle and airlifted to St. Louis Hospitals
Two construction workers on the I-57 improvement project at the Dix-Irvington Road interchange were shot Wednesday night with a powerful air rifle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Bobby Wallace says both workers were initially taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Charged With 1 Felony, 2 Misdemeanor Charges In Fayette County Court
A Vandalia man has been charged with 1 felony and 2 misdemeanor charges in Fayette County Court. 41 year old John Wyatt has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information on the charge says that Wyatt was allegedly in possession of a knife with a 3.75 inch blade.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
A 31-year-old homeless Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court with burglary and theft. Stephen Bryant is accused of breaking into a trailer at a home construction site in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane just outside Centralia. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of theft for being in possession of a small speaker that had allegedly been taken from the construction site. The bond was set at $30,000. The public defender was appointed to represent Bryant.
Man charged with fleeing police, meth possession
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Teutopolis has been charged in Shelby County with several felonies in relation to a police chase that happened in that county. Bryce Ruholl was charged on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated DUI. […]
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
heraldpubs.com
Two Arrested In Attempted Burglary
MASCOUTAH – On July 19 around 8:28 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of E. Main Street in reference to a burglary in progress to a vacant residence. Two suspects, one identified as Timothy Leininger, 57, and a juvenile subject, 17 both of O’Fallon,...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Ex-southern Illinois treasurer sentenced in $150K fraud scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man connected with a six-figure fraud scheme while he served as treasurer for a southern Illinois nonprofit.
wevv.com
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
spotonillinois.com
Ameren Illinois Co. (AILLP:PKC) in Collinsville sees -19.37% change by July 27
Ameren Illinois Co. (AILLP:PKC) in Collinsville saw a -19.37 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to July 27. On July 27, shares in the Ameren Illinois Co. company were selling at $77. One year before, these shares were trading at $95.5. Ameren Illinois Co. employs... ★...
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
wfcnnews.com
"Historic announcement" to be made on future of baseball in So. IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Officials will be making a "historic announcement" tonight in Marion regarding the future of baseball in Southern Illinois. The announcement will be made following the first evening game of the Colt World Series tonight at Rent One Park, which begins at 8:00 p.m. This year is the...
focushillsboro.com
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
wfcnnews.com
New baseball team coming to Marion in 2023
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The City of Marion and Rent One Park will once again be home to a new baseball team at the beginning of next year's season. During the opening ceremonies of last night's Colt World Series at Rent One Park, General Manager Dave Kost made the announcement. "Next...
