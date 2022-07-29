UPDATE: Public Allies CEO resigns after backlash to the terminations of 30 staffers

milwaukeenns.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
empowerwisconsin.org
Gallagher blasts Milwaukee Schools’ mask proposal
MADISON — U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Allouez) is calling on the Milwaukee School Board to reject a new mask proposal that goes against local and federal guidance. Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley’s proposed mandate would require children to don masks if 10% or more of the city’s COVID-19 tests come back positive within a week. As it stands, students would be forced to wear masks, with a current citywide positivity rate of 16%.
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 6th consecutive week
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a sixth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 11 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 243.8 new COVID-19 cases...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Driver’s ed registration opens through MPS Drive: Tuesday,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee
Governor Tony Evers and WHEDA’s Elmer Moore Jr. announced on July 18 that developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin would soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases, and supply chain delays. “Affordable housing is essential to the...
After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
Elections Commission delays seeking criminal charges after fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met Thursday night to discuss a recent announcement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that a number of activists had fraudulently requested absentee ballots as a way to prove the state’s online election system is vulnerable to fraud. The commission decided to wait...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityjournal.net
Danae Davis retiring from Milwaukee Succeeds
Ignites next-gen leaders around collective action in educational equity. Milwaukee, Wis., July 28, 2022 – Danae Davis, Milwaukee Succeeds executive director, has announced she will retire in late fall 2022 after leading the communitywide initiative since 2015. Part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee Succeeds supports a vision of cradle-to-career success that’s centered on racial equity, community voice and changing systems.
U.S. Senate candidate to call out Milwaukee-area news stations in Friday press conference
A Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's senate seat says he's holding a press conference on Friday to call out two Milwaukee-area news stations for not including him in a debate.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: The ‘mass exodus’ lie
MADISON — If the mainstream media were to be believed, the Waukesha School District is falling apart because of a ‘mass exodus’ of teachers – who could not find it in themselves to stay at a school where they could not promote their political beliefs to students – supposedly fleeing to districts where they could push their personal politics.
wuwm.com
Did you vote for a candidate who dropped out of a Wisconsin race? Here's what to do
Within the past week, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski have dropped out of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. Businessman Kevin Nicholson exited the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor a few weeks ago. But absentee ballots were printed more than 45...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The past, present, and future of Columbia Savings and Loan
Columbia Savings and Loan has been a staple in the Milwaukee Community for 98 years. It's the state's first African-American owned financial institution founded by Ardie and Wilbur Halyard.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
wuwm.com
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
themadent.com
If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer
Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.http://milwaukeenns.org/
Comments / 1