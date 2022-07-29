See the New Expansion Plans at Chestnut Hill's The Street

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Capitalizing on Philadelphia’s emergence as a national hub for cell and gene therapy, SmartLabs, a Boston-based Laboratory-as-a-Service (LaaS) leader, today announced plans to open its first facility in the city in addition to SmartLabs’ advanced resourcing in Boston and the Bay Area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005080/en/ Philadelphia, PA (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO