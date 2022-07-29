Updates on E. Ky. floods: Death toll increases again, includes several children

Related
‘We’re trapped.’ Scores of small bridges damaged in record Eastern Kentucky flooding
The damage means many people can’t leave their homes in their vehicles. It could be months before some are fixed.
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
Beshear said he expects to call lawmakers into session for Eastern Ky. relief package
‘We can’t let a school system go broke, or a city or a county go broke’ from flooding recovery costs, Beshear says.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
Kentucky flood updates: Governor confirms more deaths. Curfews enforced due to looting.
Here are the latest updates and news around the floods in Eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Ky must learn from W.Va: Flood recovery will require accountability, oversight.
OpEd: Kentuckians and others only need to look next door to West Virginia, which was ravaged by floods in 2016 and is still trying to sort out the shambles of a response to that tragedy.
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirms that the state’s death toll is now at 35, confirming 5 more deaths since the morning update. Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. Rains continued to hit areas already ravaged by storms. Towards the...
Where to find cooling centers, shelters in Eastern KY ahead of expected extreme heat
Buckhorn Lake State Park is now up and running, Gov. Andy Beshear said today. Here’s what else you need to know.
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Rescue workers still searching ‘every inch of every stream’ for Kentucky flood victims
Gov. Andy Beshear says 100 travel trailers will help to house hundreds of people who lost their homes to floods as the death toll rose to 37 Monday.
National Guard called into Eastern Kentucky to patrol after 6 people arrested for looting
“The 223rd Military Police will be patrolling in the county, due to the imposed curfew and looting,” said Breathitt Sheriff John Hollan.
Here’s where Eastern KY flood victims can find FEMA registration centers in 5 counties
If you are a resident of Knott, Perry, Letcher, Breathitt or Clay counties, you can find help applying for disaster assistance at one of the mobile sites.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
How Kentucky’s deadliest flood in decades compares to past flooding catastrophes
From a 1939 flood that killed 79 people, to a 1997 flood that affected 50,000 homes in just one city, here are some of the past major flooding events in Kentucky.
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
Watch: First-person video shows rescuers pulling KY residents from floods with helicopters
National Guard members were seen in the video lifting trapped residents from their homes using wires and helicopters.
Some suggest flood victims ‘got what they voted for.’ Kentuckians aren’t having any of that.
“Blame the people in power, by all means. But don’t blame some of the poorest, most neglected, most mocked and marginalized people in our nation.”
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
