TWIS: A Fourth Person Has Been Cured Of HIV, The “Somerton Man” Mystery Has Finally Been Solved, And Much More This Week

New human fossil discovery has everyone questioning the origin of mankind
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
1.4 Million-Year-Old Fossil Hints Modern Human Faces Were Present Earlier Than Thought
An ancient upper jawbone discovered in Spain reveals the unique facial features of an individual who may be the oldest known ancient human relative in Europe. A team of paleoanthropologists unearthed the fossil in June at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an archeological site in the Atapuerca Mountains near the city of Burgos in northern Spain that's known for its rich fossil record. The fragmented skull is believed to be the oldest of its kind ever found in Europe and includes part of the upper jawbone (maxilla) and a tooth of a hominid who lived approximately 1.4 million years ago, the researchers said in a translated statement.
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
Freezing your poop could save your life, researchers claims
Faeces is kind of like Fight Club: the first rule is not to talk about it. ‘Number 2’ is a subject considered taboo, immature, and embarrassing, even if it concerns all of us. However, our poop is much more valuable than we realised, so much so that it can potentially save your life!
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times
The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists
In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
Scientists Have Sequenced the DNA of a 2000-Year-Old Human From Pompeii
The first Pompeiian human genome has been sequenced. Research that was recently published in Scientific Reports presents the first human genome that has been successfully sequenced from a person who passed away in Pompeii, Italy, after Mount Vesuvius’ explosion in the year 79 CE. Only little segments of mitochondrial DNA from Pompeiian human and animal remains have been sequenced up to this point.
Identity of mystery fossils found in Chinese cave revealed by DNA analysis
A mystery surrounding human fossils found in a cave in China has been solved by DNA sequencing, according to a new study.
Ancient Human-Like Fossils in South Africa may Rewrite the History of Human Civilization
A latest analysis indicates that early human-like remains in South Africa might well be thousands of years old aged beyond initially assumed, raising the possibility that the creature's origin led up to humanity. History of Human Civilization. The revised chronology has the potential to alter a couple major chapters in...
Ancient DNA links an East Asian Homo sapiens woman to early Americans
A previously undetected Homo sapiens population inhabited what’s now southwestern China around 14,000 years ago and contributed to the ancestry of ancient Americans. This far-ranging Asian group’s evolutionary identity has been revealed thanks to ancient DNA extracted from a skullcap previously excavated at Mengzi Ren, or MZR, a site in southwestern China’s Red Deer Cave, researchers report July 14 in Current Biology.
Are these furry creatures to blame for the pandemic? Study finds 'reasonable' origin of COVID
An animal sold at a Wuhan wet market, such as a raccoon dog, may have first passed the virus that causes COVID-19 to humans.
Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza
A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
This is the story of the infamous scientist who killed millions to save billions
There is no doubt that we love YouTuber Veritasium’s videos. In the past, we brought you this episode where he risked his life to settle a bizarre physics debate and this one where he bet a physicist $10,000 that a wind-powered vehicle could outrun the wind. Now, the YouTuber,...
A Long-Lost City, Once Known Only From Coins, May Have Been Rediscovered
Archaeologists have recently been snooping around an ancient fortress in modern-day Iraqi Kurdistan and believe they may have stumbled across the lost city of Natounia, an important fortified royal city that was previously only known thanks to a few coins. As reported today in the journal Antiquity, excavations and aerial...
Murder Hornets Get a New Name, and for Good Reasons
A lot of insects have common names that make them easier to refer to than their hard-to-pronounce official science names. Vespa mandarinia, widely referred to as the "murder hornet," was known by the common name Asian giant hornet. The Entomological Society of America hopes that moniker will become a thing of the past.
Scientists ‘Stumped’ by Mysterious Holes in Seafloor That ‘Look Human Made’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Government scientists are “stumped” by a tidy trail of holes that they spotted on the seafloor, more than a mile under the ocean surface, during a recent dive, according to a tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a U.S. federal agency.
Scientists Say New Discover Makes It Plausible Loch Ness Monster Exists
When it comes to the land of cryptozoology, few cryptids garner more attention than the Loch Ness Monster, a Scottish beast that purportedly stalks the waters of one of the countries fresh water lochs. Now, a new discovery suggests that such a beast — or dinosaur, rather — would actually be scientifically "plausible."
The Biggest Pink Diamond in 300 Years Has Been Unearthed
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Lulo Rose, the biggest pink diamond discovered in centuries according to its owners, was recently unearthed at a mine in Angola, reports the Associated Press. Weighing 170 carats, the gem is especially valuable because of its rosy hue.
