www.aspendailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Taking responsibility
In the face of so much advocacy in Aspen for “change” (a code word that means development) — along with the false construct that if you care about the environment, community character or even some semblance of a normal town, you have some sort of personality disorder — it’s interesting to see so many familiar folks recently writing letters to the editor, including columnists, who’d previously argued for “change,” dialing it back. Hey! We need a real town, they now write.
Aspen Daily News
A valuable response
One of the things that makes Aspen special is our very unique and rich history, but we don’t seem to learn from it at times. Our greatest success downtown during the skiing era has been our Hyman and Cooper pedestrian malls, beloved and coveted. The malls were vehemently opposed...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen nonprofit announces 2022 Keeling Curve Prize winners
Aspen-based Global Warming Mitigation Project recently revealed the winners of the 2022 Keeling Curve Prize, an annual award for projects that assist efforts to offset climate change. A GWMP news release says that this year’s winners were recognized for innovations such as green nitrogen fertilizer production, seaweed cultivation for cattle...
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Free speech in the small print
This is a story about free speech writ small — in the tiny lettering of legal ads in the paper. Once upon a time, tiny newspapers across the country relied on a single guarantee of survival: legal notices, which cover everything from “quiet titles” for property to “DBAs” — the name under which someone does business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Daily News
Wait and see on STRs
Many Aspen voters are getting contacted by city of Aspen pollsters who are asking them about a new tax on short-term rental guests. To those who feel squeezed by pandemic-level occupancies, this may seem like an easy “yes.” But as a longtime business owner who has weathered many ups and downs in Aspen, I can tell you that the proposed tax is not the answer to our community’s growth challenges.
Aspen Daily News
An Aspen-Snowmass midsummer tourism snapshot
It’s a hot Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of East Hopkins Avenue and South Galena Street in Aspen. A young woman on rollerskates darts in and out of traffic, whizzing past trucks filled with construction crews and equipment, choosing to ignore the obvious congestion as she makes a fast left turn and heads toward the pedestrian malls. The guys in the vehicles watch as she files past, followed by uncertainty as to who’s got the right of way. A group of seniors attempts to cross the street just as one of the motorists presses forward. Potential tragedy is averted when the driver slams his brakes. The tourists in the crosswalk — maybe “crosshairs” is more accurate — take no notice.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: If two newspapers aren’t working, let’s make it three
Behind the scenes, a small group of valley citizens are working hard to restore The Aspen Times to its former status as a real newspaper free to report the truth as its remaining journalists see it. I wish them luck. Perhaps saving The Aspen Times from its owners is not...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Elks Lodge #224
In the late 1880s, there were so many fraternal organizations in the mining town of Aspen that they had their own column in one of the local newspapers listing their many daily events. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was established in 1868, and the first charter was awarded...
RELATED PEOPLE
Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned
A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, July 30
The Heritage Fire culinary event will be held in Snowmass Base Village today from 4 to 7 p.m. Described in promotional materials as a live-fire, open-air “bacchanal feast,” Heritage Fire showcases a large cast of chefs who specialize in whole-animal cookery. The event features numerous offerings from wineries, breweries and craft distilleries, according to the Heritage Fire website, heritagefiretour.com.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 1
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This three-bedroom condo boasts views of Ajax from its 1,700 square feet and is a short walk to Lift 1A. $5,500,000. Snowmass Village. This studio...
Aspen Daily News
Singer-songwriter competition, jam tent return to Carbondale Mountain Fair
After an almost decadelong hiatus, the singer-songwriter competition returned to the Carbondale Mountain Fair this weekend and reclaimed its stake as a staple of the lineup of festivities. The competition was founded in 2009 and traditionally took place in the jam tent, which was located in the shade between the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
City officials explain how to navigate new STR regulations
As of Friday, the regulations on short-term rental permits that the city of Aspen worked for the better part of a year to implement are in effect. That means that anyone holding a valid 2021-22 STR permit is now subject to a new set of regulations under Ordinance 9, which the Aspen City Council passed on June 28. It does not mean that the city is accepting new STR permit applications — that will begin on Oct. 1, the day after the moratorium on STR permits officially sunsets.
Protected alpine tundra damage stops ski resort expansion
After a construction company damaged protected alpine tundra at a ski resort in Colorado's high country, the expansion project they were conducting has been stopped until further notice.
Aspen Daily News
The sounds of nature
While visiting Aspen for a couple of days this week to see “The Sound of Music” at the festival, I took a ride on the Silver Queen. Disembarking at the top, I anticipated listening to the musicians of the mountains — winds, birds, insects. What would standing at 11,212 feet be like for my ears? To this day, I still don’t know.
Aspen Daily News
Burlingame Ranch Phase 3 sales won’t happen until 2023
While “no one issue” is solely responsible for the delay on Burlingame Ranch Phase 3 affordable housing units being able to go on the market until 2023, as Senior Project Manager Chris Everson said in a statement, the usual suspects were cited in a city of Aspen announcement on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Record
USPS mail has gotten so bad in this small Colorado town that residents are protesting in the streets
Goat cheese rotting in a backroom. Delayed heart medications. Christmas cards delivered in summer. The postal service called for in the U.S. Constitution isn’t what it used to be. Those squat blue mailboxes on streets around the country increasingly go missing, as email usage expands, down from 360,000 boxes...
Aspen Daily News
Who did it?
It’s sad walking in our Rio Grande Park and seeing defaced boulders. Whoever did it should come back and clean them.
Aspen Daily News
Semple: When I get to the bottom, I go back to the top of the slide
If you spy the lower flanks of Aspen’s urban/forest boundary interface, you’ll notice an abundance of dead and browning “beetle-kill” casualties. The forests look sick. Both pine and spruce stands in Aspen and Snowmass are taking some pretty serious bite wounds at the jabbering jaws of the pine beetle. We always used to boast how lucky we were here for avoiding the beetle scourge.
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Comments / 0