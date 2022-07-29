It’s a hot Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of East Hopkins Avenue and South Galena Street in Aspen. A young woman on rollerskates darts in and out of traffic, whizzing past trucks filled with construction crews and equipment, choosing to ignore the obvious congestion as she makes a fast left turn and heads toward the pedestrian malls. The guys in the vehicles watch as she files past, followed by uncertainty as to who’s got the right of way. A group of seniors attempts to cross the street just as one of the motorists presses forward. Potential tragedy is averted when the driver slams his brakes. The tourists in the crosswalk — maybe “crosshairs” is more accurate — take no notice.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO