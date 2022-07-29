What’s your sign? How astrology aims to help you understand yourself and others

I hope you’re ready for a major confidence boost, because Leo season’s here, and there’s nothing subtle about it. Everyone’s being reminded of their inner strength in a way that’s bold and unapologetic, especially as the sun and moon gear up for this month’s new moon. Leo energy is all about embracing who you are, and allowing your vibrant energy to take up as much space as it needs without feeling guilty about it. There’s no room for self-doubt — it’s time for you to boldly affirm who you are. Now is the time for everyone to shine, especially if you’re a fixed sign during the new moon in Leo.

