www.aspendailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Russia 'Clearly in a Lot of Trouble' in Ukraine War: Security Expert
"We and the Americans assess that 75,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or been wounded," British Professor Anthony Glees said Sunday.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Zelenskyy warns that harvest from Ukraine— one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat — will be cut in half this year
"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said in a tweet on Sunday.
Pelosi reportedly set to visit Taiwan despite warnings from US and Chinese officials
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly set to add a stop in Taiwan to the itinerary of a congressional trip she is leading to the Indo-Pacific, including an overnight stay in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. Over the weekend, Ms Pelosi departed Washington with a group of five other House members — House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Gregory Meeks, Veterans Affairs Committee chair Mark Takano, Ways and Means committee vice-chair Suzan DelBene, House Intelligence Committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi, and House Armed Services Committee member Andy Kim — with plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.According to Ms Pelosi’s office,...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: first grain shipment leaves Odesa; Moscow moving troops towards Kherson, Zelenskiy says
Ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves destined for Lebanon; Russia increasing troop numbers in south to prepare for Ukrainian counteroffensive
RELATED PEOPLE
Deadly Natural Disasters & Big Tipper: What You Need2Know
1. BIDEN COVID POSITIVE AGAINPresident Biden is back in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 … again. Not that long ago we learned he had the virus, began a course of Paxlovid and tested negative. But, alas, Saturday morning a test popped up positive again. During the interim Biden was conducting in-person meetings, including an unmasked speech Thursday, although the White House says he was socially distanced at the time. This is a good reminder (or good to know for the first time) — Covid can rebound even after taking the drug. THE LATEST2. NATURAL DISASTERSKENTUCKY DEVASTATION: Over the weekend residents in rural Kentucky...
Europe's natural gas crisis is going from 'bad' to 'ugly', according to Bank of America
Natural gas prices are likely to increase further on the spot and futures market, the bank said, as Russia chokes off Europe's energy supply.
Israel Reveals 30% Filming Incentive for International Productions
Click here to read the full article. Israel’s ministries of culture and sports, economy and industry, foreign affairs, finance and tourism have revealed incentives to encourage foreign productions in the country. Over the next two years, the inter-ministry collaboration will grant reimbursement for production expenses of up to 30% to foreign productions of films and TV series shooting in Israel, for an amount up to ILS16.6 million ($4.9 million). The financial aid will be given by the ministries to strengthen Israeli production companies operating in cooperation with foreign production companies in Israel. The aid will be granted through a special grant...
Comments / 0