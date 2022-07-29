Chilthorne Domer stabbing: Hayley Keating jailed for manslaughter

www.bbc.com
Forklift driver charged with manslaughter after workplace accident in which a worker was pinned against a truck
A forklift driver has been charged with manslaughter after an investigation into a fatal workplace incident in Sydney's west last year. Emergency services were called on February 1, 2021, to a St Marys business following reports a man had been pinned between a truck and forklift. The 40-year-old man died...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’
A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
BBC
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
BBC
Son jailed for murdering parents in horrific Higher Walton home attack
A man who stabbed his parents hundreds of times in a "horrific" attack has been jailed for life. The bodies of Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found at their home on Cann Bridge Street in Higher Walton, Preston, on 20 November 2021. Lee Tipping, who had admitted...
One-month-old baby dies after being taken to hospital in critical condition – as police arrest man and woman
The death of a one-month-old baby in Somerset has led to a police investigation, which has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman. Emergency services were called to an address on Helliers Road in Chard at around 11.30pm on July 16 following reports a baby had fallen ill, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home
A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
JayDaYoungan Shot Dead at 24: Police Explain What Happened to Rapper
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan—real name Javorius Scott—was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown Bogalusa.
Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video
A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
BBC
Mother imprisoned in Brazil for 17 years speaks of ordeal
A Brazilian woman has spoken of her ordeal of being imprisoned - along with her two children - by her husband for 17 years, local media report. The family was rescued from a house in the Guaratiba neighbourhood, in the west of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, police said. The...
Retired farmer jailed for at least 18 years for murdering wife in 1982
David Venables, 89, likely to die in prison after being found guilty of killing wife, Brenda, and hiding body in septic tank
Woman jailed for life after admitting to murdering two-year-old son in North Yorkshire
A woman has been jailed for life after admitting to murdering her two-year-old son.Carol Hodgson, a 39-year-old from Guisborough in North Yorkshire, had pleaded guilty to killing Daniel Hodgson Green earlier this year.In June, she pleaded guilty to the murder charge at Teesside crown court. Now a judge has sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years and four months.In February, the defendant was found by her mother who called emergency services.On arrival, police found Hodgson in cardiac arrest – the prosecution said ahead of the sentencing – and paramedics found Daniel lying “motionless” next to her.The...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Pier murder accused pushed woman for fun, jury told
A man accused of murdering a stranger by pushing her from a pier said "it was just a bit of fun", a court has heard. Jacob Foster, 29, allegedly made the comment to a police officer after Charmaine O'Donnell fell at Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute in April 2021.
International Business Times
15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 3 Siblings Before Killing Self While Parents Are Away
Fairbanks, Alaska -- A 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings before turning the gun on himself and pulling the trigger. The children’s parents were not home at the time of the incident, and three other kids inside the residence were unharmed. The four children, aged 5, 8,...
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'
