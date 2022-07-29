Weather Authority: Last Friday of July to be cloudy with chance of storms ahead of pleasant weekend

www.fox29.com
Another heatwave on the way? Multiple 90-degree weather days predicted this week
Predictions call for four days of temperatures above 90 degrees. On Thursday, it could get as hot as 98 degrees outside. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Brudy, weather patterns look similar to last week, when a record-setting heatwave hit the Philadelphia area. “We’re getting this strong ridge building...
NBC Philadelphia
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
fox29.com
Philadelphia is helping cities plan for dangerous heat with one-day car study
PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a dozen teams drove around different neighborhoods of Philadelphia on Saturday. They weren't in a race. They were driving for science. That's because each of their vehicles was grabbing real-time weather information. One sensor, clipped onto the passenger side window, measured temperature and humidity. The other sensor...
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Philly residents are blitzing the city Saturday, gadgets jutting from cars, to record heat and pollution
Meeka Outlaw mounted a temperature sensor to the front passenger-side window of her navy blue Nissan Altima just before daybreak Saturday, then attached an air-pollution sensor to the rear passenger side, waiting for it to blink green and let her know the mission was a go. Concerned that the air-pollution...
Jim’s Steaks Fire: 2-Alarm Blaze Under Control After Hours-Long Battle In South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames Friday morning. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the massive fire. Dozens are still without power in the neighborhood around 4th and South Streets Friday night. The owner is vowing to rebuild. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m. The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. after more than four hours of work by fire crews. “We’re very concerned about the structural stability of this building,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said....
Fire leaves behind severe damage at West Philadelphia home
Fire has swept through a home in West Philadelphia, leaving behind severe damage.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
TreeTrails Adventures, a Fun New Ziplining Attraction, Opens in Trevose
A Holland resident using the ziplines at TreeTrails Adventures in Trevose. Visitors to and residents of Bucks County have a brand-new fun destination to experience, as TreeTrails Adventures opened its ziplining activities on Friday. Michele Haddon wrote about the exciting activities for the Bucks County Courier Times. The new ziplines...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
fox29.com
How to help victims of the devastating flash floods
Kentucky Flooding: Death toll rises amid historic rainfall | LiveNOW from FOX. A line of slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped torrential rain across eastern Kentucky early Thursday is now being blamed for at least eight deaths as floodwaters damaged hundreds of homes and vehicles and rivers and creeks rose out of their banks.
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Jim’s Steaks Won’t Have To Be Demolished After 2-Alarm Fire, Owner Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jim’s Steaks is usually packed on a Saturday, but the South Street staple is quiet after a fire on Friday. Now, the focus turns to the structure and what it will take for the sizzle and smells of the grill to return. CBS3 spoke with the owner of Jim’s Steaks who is very optimistic and said he received some good news. Despite all the damage, he tells CBS3 the building does not need to be demolished after the city’s Licenses & Inspections Department inspected the property. They determined the building is still structurally sound after Friday’s fire. But the two-alarm...
Fire damages well-known cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia
Philadelphia (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged one of Philadelphia's best-known cheesesteak shops early Friday, but authorities say no injuries were reported. Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim's Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials said all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure. It wasn't immediately known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.
fox29.com
Another double-digit decline in gas prices in New Jersey, around the US
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices posted another double-digit drop in New Jersey and around the nation amid low demand and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.41, down 10 cents from last week.
fox29.com
More sharks lurking along coast isn't cause for concern, experts say
PHILADELPHIA - More shark sightings along the coast might make you feel a little uneasy about going for a dip, but experts say the increase in sharks isn't a cause for concern. A number of factors have likely contributed to the uptick in sightings, such as increase in shark population...
phl17.com
A visit to the Mediterranean in store with a stop at South Philly restaurant
Stina restaurant in the Newbold section of Philadelphia focuses on the abundant flavors that chef and owner Bobby Saritsoglou was surrounded by in his native country of Greece. “This restaurant is like a tour of the mediterranean,” said Saritsoglou. “We do have Neopoliton pizza, we have Turkish pide, we have...
sanatogapost.com
Lane Closures Next Week Affect Five Townships
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Road surface operations being conducted Sunday through next Friday (July 31-Aug. 5, 2022) on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are expected to affect portions of highways in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Douglass (Montgomery), and Marlborough townships, the department’s District Six office in King of Prussia said.
