ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Weather Authority: Last Friday of July to be cloudy with chance of storms ahead of pleasant weekend

By Sue Serio
fox29.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia is helping cities plan for dangerous heat with one-day car study

PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a dozen teams drove around different neighborhoods of Philadelphia on Saturday. They weren't in a race. They were driving for science. That's because each of their vehicles was grabbing real-time weather information. One sensor, clipped onto the passenger side window, measured temperature and humidity. The other sensor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jim’s Steaks Fire: 2-Alarm Blaze Under Control After Hours-Long Battle In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames Friday morning. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the massive fire. Dozens are still without power in the neighborhood around 4th and South Streets Friday night. The owner is vowing to rebuild. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m. The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. after more than four hours of work by fire crews. “We’re very concerned about the structural stability of this building,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Authority
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE

We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox29.com

How to help victims of the devastating flash floods

Kentucky Flooding: Death toll rises amid historic rainfall | LiveNOW from FOX. A line of slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped torrential rain across eastern Kentucky early Thursday is now being blamed for at least eight deaths as floodwaters damaged hundreds of homes and vehicles and rivers and creeks rose out of their banks.
KENTUCKY STATE
MyChesCo

New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jim’s Steaks Won’t Have To Be Demolished After 2-Alarm Fire, Owner Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jim’s Steaks is usually packed on a Saturday, but the South Street staple is quiet after a fire on Friday. Now, the focus turns to the structure and what it will take for the sizzle and smells of the grill to return. CBS3 spoke with the owner of Jim’s Steaks who is very optimistic and said he received some good news. Despite all the damage, he tells CBS3 the building does not need to be demolished after the city’s Licenses & Inspections Department inspected the property. They determined the building is still structurally sound after Friday’s fire. But the two-alarm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire damages well-known cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged one of Philadelphia's best-known cheesesteak shops early Friday, but authorities say no injuries were reported. Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim's Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials said all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure. It wasn't immediately known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Another double-digit decline in gas prices in New Jersey, around the US

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices posted another double-digit drop in New Jersey and around the nation amid low demand and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.41, down 10 cents from last week.
TRAFFIC
sanatogapost.com

Lane Closures Next Week Affect Five Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Road surface operations being conducted Sunday through next Friday (July 31-Aug. 5, 2022) on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are expected to affect portions of highways in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Douglass (Montgomery), and Marlborough townships, the department’s District Six office in King of Prussia said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy