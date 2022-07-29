profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Cowboys Rookie Matt Waletzko Out; Should Dallas Sign 1 of These Vet Tackles?
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Friday. The 12-time NBA All-Star just played his second season with the Nets, and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Yardbarker
'More Snaps!' Cowboys Camp VIDEO VISIT: Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1
OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch doesn't think it's all that complicated. Want a better LVE? Give more snaps to LVE. "That's exactly it,'' Vander Esch tells CowboysSI.com in our 1-on-1 training camp Video Visit, as you can see above. The former first-round selection by the Cowboys...
AthlonSports.com
Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On 2022 Starting Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons traded away longtime former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason. He leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The Falcons, as a result, made a number of decisions at quarterback earlier this year. First, the NFC South franchise signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. They then took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
'Clean It Up': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Gives Stern Advice to Kelvin Joseph
Said Jones: “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that.”
'I Need to Win a Super Bowl!' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proclaims
"I told (the Cowboys staff) I've got a birthday coming up here real quick and I don't have time to have a bad time," Jones said. "It ain't on my schedule."
NBC Sports
Shanahan says Jimmy G is throwing the 'heck out of the ball'
SANTA CLARA -- While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues his physical therapy and throwing routine as a member of the 49ers’ 90-man roster, about the only certainty seems to be that he will not be with the team when the season begins. The 49ers continue to hold onto Garoppolo and...
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
FOX Sports
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ponders legacy on 29th birthday
OXNARD, Calif. — It still feels like yesterday when Kellen Moore broke his ankle in an otherwise innocuous 2016 training camp practice, giving a then-23-year-old Dak Prescott his shot with the starters. But as Prescott turns 29 on Friday, it's wild for him to think about the countless twists...
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why Sanders practiced with 2nd team
It was awfully surprising to see Miles Sanders getting virtually all his practice time Friday with the Eagles’ second-team offense. Sanders is the 12th-leading running back in the NFL over the last three years with 2,439 yards, and his 5.1 average is 2nd-highest behind Jonathan Taylor. What’s he doing...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott “has to be the focus” of the Cowboys running game
At a time when many believe the star is fading for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot and rising for Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, the man who writes the checks has a different viewpoint. Appearing on NFL Network, owner Jerry Jones said that Elliott “has to be the focus” of...
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Cowboys Reveal 'Careful' Plan for Dak Prescott in 1st 2 Preseason Games
Said Jerry: "I feel like we have one of the best people at that position, and one of the best people that a team has in the NFL. He’s a big part of our my optimism.”
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
NBC Sports
Sean McVay wants his players to use the Jugs machine the right way
In training camp, pass catchers catch plenty of passes from quarterbacks. They also catch them from a machine that has one purpose. To simulate to throwing of a pass. But there’s a caveat when it comes to using the Jugs machine, in the opinion of Rams coach Sean McVay.
