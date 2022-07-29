ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick

After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo

The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

'More Snaps!' Cowboys Camp VIDEO VISIT: Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1

OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch doesn't think it's all that complicated. Want a better LVE? Give more snaps to LVE. "That's exactly it,'' Vander Esch tells CowboysSI.com in our 1-on-1 training camp Video Visit, as you can see above. The former first-round selection by the Cowboys...
OXNARD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
AthlonSports.com

Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On 2022 Starting Quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons traded away longtime former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason. He leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The Falcons, as a result, made a number of decisions at quarterback earlier this year. First, the NFC South franchise signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. They then took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Shanahan says Jimmy G is throwing the 'heck out of the ball'

SANTA CLARA -- While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues his physical therapy and throwing routine as a member of the 49ers’ 90-man roster, about the only certainty seems to be that he will not be with the team when the season begins. The 49ers continue to hold onto Garoppolo and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Playoff Games#American Football#Espn Com
FOX Sports

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ponders legacy on 29th birthday

OXNARD, Calif. — It still feels like yesterday when Kellen Moore broke his ankle in an otherwise innocuous 2016 training camp practice, giving a then-23-year-old Dak Prescott his shot with the starters. But as Prescott turns 29 on Friday, it's wild for him to think about the countless twists...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why Sanders practiced with 2nd team

It was awfully surprising to see Miles Sanders getting virtually all his practice time Friday with the Eagles’ second-team offense. Sanders is the 12th-leading running back in the NFL over the last three years with 2,439 yards, and his 5.1 average is 2nd-highest behind Jonathan Taylor. What’s he doing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Sean McVay wants his players to use the Jugs machine the right way

In training camp, pass catchers catch plenty of passes from quarterbacks. They also catch them from a machine that has one purpose. To simulate to throwing of a pass. But there’s a caveat when it comes to using the Jugs machine, in the opinion of Rams coach Sean McVay.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy