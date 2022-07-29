Commonwealth Games: Birmingham bull a tourist attraction

www.bbc.com
BBC
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
BBC
Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police. Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours. Police were called to...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
BBC
The town destroyed to make way for a whites-only suburb
On 9 February 1955 apartheid South Africa forcibly evicted residents from Sophiatown, a multi-racial suburb in Johannesburg. 65,000 people were ‘removed’ and Sophiatown was demolished and turned into a whites-only neighbourhood called Triomf. Elizabeth Nobathane was a child at the time and shares her memories of the night...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
BBC
Matt Milnes: Yorkshire sign Kent's ex-Notts seamer from 2023 season
Yorkshire have signed Kent seamer Matt Milnes on a three-year deal for the 2023 County Championship season. The 28-year-old will join up with Ottis Gibson's White Rose squad in November, once his current Kent deal expires. Milnes started out with Nottinghamshire before moving south in 2019. He has taken 140...
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
NME
Jamie T announces huge Finsbury Park show for 2023
Jamie T has announced a huge homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park. Set to take place on June 30, 2023, the outdoor event will serve as the singer-songwriter’s biggest headline gig to date. He’ll perform in front of 45,00 fans, bringing along a line-up of special guest support...
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss facing Tory members in Leeds for first official leadership hustings – UK politics live
Leadership rivals bid to win members’ support in foreign secretary’s home town
BBC
St Albans: The hidden naval history lost in a fire
The Hertfordshire city of St Albans is well-known for its Roman settlement and Norman cathedral. When fire hit a number of small industrial units in the city this week, it destroyed a piece of hidden history. On Monday, firefighters spent more than 13 hours fighting the blaze which started in...
BBC
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
BBC
Joey Evison: Kent sign Notts all-rounder on One-Day Cup loan and on three-year deal from 2023
Kent have signed Nottinghamshire's Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge. The 20-year-old former England Under-19 all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week. He will then complete his move to...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Where To Watch The Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off later today in what proves to be an interesting fixture ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
BBC
Sekou Doucoure: Second person charged with murder
A second person has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Birmingham. Sekou Doucoure, 16, died at the scene after being attacked on Nursery Road, near Burbury Street in Lozells, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July. Pierre Thomas, 18, has been charged with his...
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
