Commonwealth Games: Birmingham bull a tourist attraction

BBC
 3 days ago
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
BBC

Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on

A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man killed in Wood Green shooting named

A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police. Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours. Police were called to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The town destroyed to make way for a whites-only suburb

On 9 February 1955 apartheid South Africa forcibly evicted residents from Sophiatown, a multi-racial suburb in Johannesburg. 65,000 people were ‘removed’ and Sophiatown was demolished and turned into a whites-only neighbourhood called Triomf. Elizabeth Nobathane was a child at the time and shares her memories of the night...
POLITICS
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
BBC

Witness protection threw my life into turmoil

Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Matt Milnes: Yorkshire sign Kent's ex-Notts seamer from 2023 season

Yorkshire have signed Kent seamer Matt Milnes on a three-year deal for the 2023 County Championship season. The 28-year-old will join up with Ottis Gibson's White Rose squad in November, once his current Kent deal expires. Milnes started out with Nottinghamshire before moving south in 2019. He has taken 140...
SPORTS
NME

Jamie T announces huge Finsbury Park show for 2023

Jamie T has announced a huge homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park. Set to take place on June 30, 2023, the outdoor event will serve as the singer-songwriter’s biggest headline gig to date. He’ll perform in front of 45,00 fans, bringing along a line-up of special guest support...
MUSIC
BBC

St Albans: The hidden naval history lost in a fire

The Hertfordshire city of St Albans is well-known for its Roman settlement and Norman cathedral. When fire hit a number of small industrial units in the city this week, it destroyed a piece of hidden history. On Monday, firefighters spent more than 13 hours fighting the blaze which started in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen

One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
SCIENCE
BBC

Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find

"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
SCIENCE
BBC

Sekou Doucoure: Second person charged with murder

A second person has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Birmingham. Sekou Doucoure, 16, died at the scene after being attacked on Nursery Road, near Burbury Street in Lozells, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July. Pierre Thomas, 18, has been charged with his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats

Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
ANIMALS

