Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

 3 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005018/en/

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- New Study: Cyngn’s Autonomous Industrial Vehicles Increased Productivity by 33% Issuer: Cyngn

NEW YORK -- Increasing Momentum and Dramatic Growth in ESG Investment Across Asset Classes Among Asset Managers; New Index Industry Association Global Survey Issuer: Index Industry Association

CANONSBURG, Pa. -- Equitrans Midstream Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report Issuer: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

SYDNEY -- Australian Business Leaders Anticipate Growth While Navigating a Labour Shortage and Other Economic Challenges, J.P. Morgan Survey Finds Issuer: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Northbrook Park District to Save Money and Help Environment through ComEd-supported Energy Efficiency Projects Issuer: ComEd

LONDON -- Fitch Group Announces New Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy Issuer: Fitch Group

CYPRESS, Calif. -- Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Supports Nashville Zoo Issuer: Mitsubishi Electric

HOUSTON -- NextDecade Announces 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- New Standard from Ratio Institute to Drive Transformational Change in Food Industry Issuer: Ratio Institute

DALLAS -- Get your FREE Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip Reusable Cup July 25th-31st! Issuer: Crest Foods, Inc.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Nova Ukraine Turns to Workato for Automation Support As Humanitarian Organization Rapidly Grows Issuer: Workato

PARIS -- Teleperformance Teams With the International Committee of the Red Cross to Fund Essential Humanitarian Assistance Operations Issuer: Teleperformance

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Issues 2021 Sustainability Report Highlighting Continued Progress in Areas of Environmental, Social and Governance Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Again Recognized Among “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” Issuer: Cintas Corporation

LONDON -- Fodere Titanium Limited Announces Construction of Pilot Plant and Formation of North American Joint Venture, Fodere America Issuer: Fodere Titanium Limited and Fodere America LLC

CLEVELAND -- Eaton Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the Second Consecutive Year, Scoring 100 out of 100 on the Disability Equality Index Issuer: Eaton

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Receives Top Project of the Year Award from Environment+Energy Leader Issuer: CyrusOne

BROOKFIELD, Wis. -- Fiserv Earns Top Score as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion Issuer: Fiserv, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Citrix Among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion Issuer: Citrix Systems, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands Highlights Progress on Climate, Sustainable Packaging and Equity & Inclusion Priorities in Annual Citizenship & Sustainability Report Issuer: Yum! Brands, Inc.

CHICAGO -- ADM Carbon Capture and Storage Project Earns Top Honors from Environment + Energy Leader Issuer: ADM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Helps Tchibo Coffee Switch to Coffee Capsules Made from Renewable Materials Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

GENEVA -- STALICLA Awarded EUR 1.7 Million to Lead Computational Drug Repositioning Activities in EU-funded REPO4EU Project Issuer: STALICLA

LONDON -- Bright Data 2022 Impact Report Highlights Progress Across ESG Initiatives and Growth of The Bright Initiative Issuer: Bright Data

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Added to the FTSE4Good Index Issuer: Cintas Corporation

DENVER, Colorado -- Liberty Latin America Releases 2021 ESG Annual Report Issuer: Liberty Latin America Ltd.

CHICAGO -- Around the World of Care: Hyatt Shares Progress Update Across Environmental, Social and Governance Commitments and Initiatives Issuer: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

PARIS -- Cathay Innovation Launches €1B Global Venture Capital Fund to Support the Transformation of Industries & Society Issuer: Cathay Innovation

GRATON, Calif. -- You Bought Bottles, We Planted Trees: 500,000 of Them Issuer: Redwood Empire Whiskey

NEW YORK -- Plus Media Solutions Brings Data-Driven Impact to Brands and Content Providers Issuer: Plus Media Solutions

DENVER -- Modivcare Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Repor t Issuer: Modivcare Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Wins Recognition for Reducing Carbon Emissions on Joining the Vérité40 Index Issuer: Teleperformance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ring Container Technologies Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Issuer: Ring Container Technologies

DALLAS -- o9 Solutions CEO Chakri Gottemukkala Signs Pledge to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Issuer: o9 Solutions, Inc.

ABUJA, Nigeria & WASHINGTON -- Challenges and Wins of Development in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Delivered in PIND 2021 Annual Report Issuer: Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Supports Initiative to Clean Mexican Beaches Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Saving Nature Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members Issuer: Saving Nature

AUSTIN, Texas -- NI’s 2021 Corporate Impact Report Shares ESG Wins, Sets New Climate Neutrality Goal Issuer: NI

HOUSTON -- NextDecade Announces 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement With Guangdong Energy Group Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- MARTINI® Achieves Sustainability Landmark Issuer: Bacardi

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty® Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

CHICAGO -- The AZEK® Company Releases 2021 “FULL-CIRCLE” Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: The AZEK Company Inc.

DOWNERS GROVE, III. -- InvenTrust Properties Corp. Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report Issuer: InvenTrust Properties Corp.

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

DALLAS -- Flowserve Releases 2021 ESG Report Detailing Its Progress Toward Building a More Sustainable Future Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire’s global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and follow Business Wire on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005018/en/

CONTACT: Business Wire

212-752-9600

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEBRASKA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GREEN TECHNOLOGY SUSTAINABILITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY WOMEN ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES MEN FUND RAISING FOUNDATION DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER

SOURCE: Business Wire

PUB: 07/29/2022 07:08 AM/DISC: 07/29/2022 07:08 AM

