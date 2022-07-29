ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Habitat for Humanity fast-tracking 10 homes for storm victims in Bowling Green

By Jonathon Gregg
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County

A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
WBKO

Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening. “This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Food trucks come together supporting Toys for Tots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Roebuck Square was full of food trucks and community members, all supporting Toys for Tots, for the annual Christmas in July event. Different food trucks, such as: Cotton BBQ, Big Al’s Hot Damn Chicken, Totally Baked, BG Dawgz, Traveler’s Wine Cellar, Mayes Bakes, Proud Mary’s Kitchen, Kentacos, A Taste of Europe and Pelican’s Snoballs all gathered around Roebuck Square to offer the community options to give back all while supporting local businesses.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave says they have been dealing with an increase of suds in the water at the cave since last Wednesday. According to CEO of Lost River Cave, Rho Lansden, this type of incident has happened intermittently for years. Video sent to WBKO News...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
103GBF

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Habitat For Humanity#Affordable Housing#Ef 3#Families#Habitat Bowling Green
WBKO

Stray showers tonight, but better chances for rain come Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us will remain overcast through the remainder of our afternoon and evening. However, some showers have sparked up to the northwestern portions of our viewing area!. Though chances for rain continue to remain slim for the rest of the day, any showers that...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: The No Deposit Band

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Musical groups can get together for a variety of reasons. But for one band in South Central Kentucky, giving back is their core mission. “We’re not only a band, we’re a band of brothers and we, we have compassion for our neighbors and friends, we love to play,” says Jackie Hagan, a founding member of The No Deposit Band.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
shermanstravel.com

What to Do & Where to Eat, Drink & Stay in Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green may seem like a quintessential small-town, but it’s so much more than that. From natural wonders and historic sites to a paradise for Corvette lovers and a budding brewery and culinary scene, this southern Kentucky city has plenty to do for all interests. Plus, being an hour’s drive from Nashville, it makes for an easy getaway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton selected as Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators. The Superintendent of the Year Award recognizes and honors Kentucky’s superintendents for the contributions they make every day advocating for public education,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash

A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
WBKO

Auburn man killed in wreck on Lewisburg Road

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn man is dead after being killed in a wreck on Lewisburg Road. Jason Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3800 block of Lewisburg Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police discovered that Brown was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy