Habitat for Humanity fast-tracking 10 homes for storm victims in Bowling Green

spectrumnews1.com
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
WBKO
Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening. “This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”
WBKO
Food trucks come together supporting Toys for Tots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Roebuck Square was full of food trucks and community members, all supporting Toys for Tots, for the annual Christmas in July event. Different food trucks, such as: Cotton BBQ, Big Al’s Hot Damn Chicken, Totally Baked, BG Dawgz, Traveler’s Wine Cellar, Mayes Bakes, Proud Mary’s Kitchen, Kentacos, A Taste of Europe and Pelican’s Snoballs all gathered around Roebuck Square to offer the community options to give back all while supporting local businesses.
WBKO
Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave says they have been dealing with an increase of suds in the water at the cave since last Wednesday. According to CEO of Lost River Cave, Rho Lansden, this type of incident has happened intermittently for years. Video sent to WBKO News...
wnky.com
Thunderstorms multiply Lost River Cave suds anomaly, closing down tours
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave has shut down their tours, a huge part of their summer revenue, all thanks to one foamy anomaly. Just this week, News 40 investigated this white, soapy substance coating Lost River Cave. Now, Wednesday’s thunderstorm multiplied the patches of suds into a...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
Kentucky Woman Baffled by Huge Mysterious Animal Tracks in Her Yard
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
WBKO
Stray showers tonight, but better chances for rain come Sunday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us will remain overcast through the remainder of our afternoon and evening. However, some showers have sparked up to the northwestern portions of our viewing area!. Though chances for rain continue to remain slim for the rest of the day, any showers that...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: The No Deposit Band
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Musical groups can get together for a variety of reasons. But for one band in South Central Kentucky, giving back is their core mission. “We’re not only a band, we’re a band of brothers and we, we have compassion for our neighbors and friends, we love to play,” says Jackie Hagan, a founding member of The No Deposit Band.
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
shermanstravel.com
What to Do & Where to Eat, Drink & Stay in Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green may seem like a quintessential small-town, but it’s so much more than that. From natural wonders and historic sites to a paradise for Corvette lovers and a budding brewery and culinary scene, this southern Kentucky city has plenty to do for all interests. Plus, being an hour’s drive from Nashville, it makes for an easy getaway.
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP arrests three men in connection with murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of Robert W. Myers. On Sunday, July 31, KSP arrested Dale E. Hodge, 65, of Elizabethtown, who has been charged with murder (complicity). Dale Hodge was lodged in the Hardin County Jail. MAGNOLIA,...
WBKO
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton selected as Kentucky Superintendent of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators. The Superintendent of the Year Award recognizes and honors Kentucky’s superintendents for the contributions they make every day advocating for public education,...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
wgnsradio.com
At least 18-Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Tennessee and Over 360-Cases in Neighboring States
On Tuesday (07/26/2022), the CDC confirmed 3,487 cases of monkeypox across the United States and the White House is weighing-in on whether or not they should declare a public health emergency. In the Volunteer State, there have been 18-confirmed cases of monkeypox, as of Tuesday morning (07/26/2022). Reports indicate the...
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
WBKO
Auburn man killed in wreck on Lewisburg Road
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn man is dead after being killed in a wreck on Lewisburg Road. Jason Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3800 block of Lewisburg Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police discovered that Brown was...
