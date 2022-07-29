ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SCGOP holding annual Silver Elephant Gala Friday

By Matt Dillane
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WOKV

Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates

CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
CHAPIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pamela Evette
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Tim Scott
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
abcnews4.com

SC7 Day 29 - Exploring Bull Island - The 7th Wonder of South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC (WACH) — As the South Carolina 7 Expedition wraps up this weekend, they hit the 7th Wonder of South Carolina Friday - Bull Island. SC7 describes Bull Island, "as arguably one of South Carolina's most beautiful and remote places." It's the largest of the four barrier islands...
LIFESTYLE
WLTX.com

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Silver#Elephant#Scgop#Republican#House
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
ELGIN, SC
Eastern Progress

SC hurricane evacuation routes and lane reversals

Evacuees will take SC 174 to US 17. They will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20. Use SC 165 to US 17, then US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Columbia SC You Must Try

For those looking for the best restaurants in Columbia SC, you will be happy to know that there’s no shortage of amazing places to eat in this lovely South Carolina town. Visiting Columbia is always a great idea as it is one of the best getaways in the south. There are so many amazing things to do in Columbia, and trying some of the delectable food is a must for everyone’s itinerary for the city!
plasticstoday.com

DuPont Opens Medical Tubing Facility in South Carolina

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28 in the company of state and local officials marked the opening of the new DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility at the Cooper River site near Moncks Corner in South Carolina. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from customers, said DuPont in the press release.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy