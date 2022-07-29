SCGOP holding annual Silver Elephant Gala Friday

abcnews4.com
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon elected president of South Carolina Municipal Association
A city of Aiken official will serve as president of the South Carolina Municipal Association for the fourth time. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon was elected to a one-year term as president at the annual meeting of the municipal association held July 13-17 in Charleston. Osbon said he was honored to...
abcnews4.com
SC7 expedition ends in Mt. Pleasant as leaders look to protect South Carolina's shorelines
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A team of volunteers from SC7 spent the last month hiking 350 miles of South Carolina to learn more about the outdoors. The expedition ended with a deep dive into the ocean to preserve South Carolina's shorelines. “We’re simultaneously going to go lay down...
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
WYFF4.com
SCEA announces recommendation for candidate in S.C. superintendent of education race
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Association announced its recommendation for a candidate in the race for superintendent of education. The SCEA recommended Democratic Party candidate Lisa Ellis. "We wouldn’t have put our name on a candidate who we didn’t think could do the job,” SCEA President Sherry...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
abcnews4.com
SC7 Day 29 - Exploring Bull Island - The 7th Wonder of South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SC (WACH) — As the South Carolina 7 Expedition wraps up this weekend, they hit the 7th Wonder of South Carolina Friday - Bull Island. SC7 describes Bull Island, "as arguably one of South Carolina's most beautiful and remote places." It's the largest of the four barrier islands...
WLTX.com
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
abcnews4.com
Disability Pride month returns for 2nd year, moves to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Disability Pride month is moving to North Charleston to celebrate its second year of celebrations in the Lowcountry!. Events kick off at Holy City Brewing on Friday, July 29 with live music and entertainment. "... Nationally celebrating its 32nd year, Disability Pride month is...
Eastern Progress
SC hurricane evacuation routes and lane reversals
Evacuees will take SC 174 to US 17. They will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20. Use SC 165 to US 17, then US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Columbia SC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Columbia SC, you will be happy to know that there’s no shortage of amazing places to eat in this lovely South Carolina town. Visiting Columbia is always a great idea as it is one of the best getaways in the south. There are so many amazing things to do in Columbia, and trying some of the delectable food is a must for everyone’s itinerary for the city!
plasticstoday.com
DuPont Opens Medical Tubing Facility in South Carolina
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28 in the company of state and local officials marked the opening of the new DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility at the Cooper River site near Moncks Corner in South Carolina. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from customers, said DuPont in the press release.
Rural residents in South Carolina more likely to develop certain types of cancer
South Carolina residents in rural counties were more likely to be diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer than those living in urban areas, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Post and Courier
Charmaine Wilson: Retired USC Aiken professor misses teaching but continues service
When Charmaine Wilson first came to USC Aiken more than 30 years ago, she was looking for a colleague, a friend, a fellow communications professional, maybe someone to have coffee or lunch with and talk. She found all that but also a 28-year career teaching and advising hundreds, if not...
