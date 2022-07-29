N.J. weather: Thunderstorms possible today ahead of delightful weekend

www.nj.com
N.J. weather: Severe heat expected again as temperatures could hit 100 degrees in upcoming week
The National Weather Service reports a severe heat increase could once again come to New Jersey this week with forecasted heat indexes making Thursday feel like its 104 degrees. “We’re looking at widespread mid to upper 90s, maybe in some of the more urban areas (and) in parts of northern...
Steady rain overnight could be heavy in parts of New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers say steady, sometimes heavy rain is headed to New Jersey overnight.
Tracking showers ahead of potential heat wave in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says showers are expected tonight into Monday ahead of a potential heat wave starting mid-week.
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. (Cue dramatic music.) Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Lawns are brown, streambeds are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect.
Six tornadoes, one day: The NJ tornado outbreak of July 29, 2021
The technical definition of a tornado is "a rapidly rotating column of air extending vertically from the surface to the base of a (thunderstorm) cloud." On average, New Jersey sees 2 to 3 tornadoes a year. But on July 29, 2021, New Jersey turned into a scene more typical of...
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
NJ asks residents to curb water use, drought conditions in 6 counties
Six New Jersey counties are listed as under "moderate drought" conditions, and the state is asking residents to conserve water when possible. American Water has made restrictions mandatory in Monmouth and Ocean counties. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
NJ asking residents to conserve water amid statewide drought
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey officials are asking residents to conserve water as the state continues to undergo abnormally dry conditions, with some counties considered to be undergoing a moderate drought. While the state's Department of Environmental Protection says that current water demands are being met and that New Jersey's...
Humpbacks are having a whale of a time at the Jersey Shore as sightings surge
Humpback whales were once rare visitors to the Jersey Shore. Now, it’s becoming increasingly common to see one of the largest recorded animals on Earth breaching the surface less than two miles from the coast. Humpbacks — which weigh an average of 40 tons and grow up to 60...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
A very special summer tradition in a very special NJ town
It's one of the most idyllic towns in our state. It's the kind of place where kids ride their bikes to one of the 22 lakes in town without having to worry about them being stolen. Most of the people know their town cops by name. It's a little over...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Downed wire closes Hamilton Mall entrance
A downed wire closed an entrance to the Hamilton Mall on Thursday. Verizon was responding to the area, police said. The closure was at the entrance off the Atlantic City Expressway at Wrangleboro Road. Motorists should avoid that area.
Did mystery rock found in N.J. yard come from outer space?
Did a mysterious backyard discovery in southern New Jersey have its origins in the vast realms of outer space?. That’s the buzz in a quiet neighborhood in Cape May County, where an 8-year-old boy playing with a metal detector outside his home found a small, black, rock-like object that resembles a meteorite fragment.
fox29.com
Another double-digit decline in gas prices in New Jersey, around the US
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices posted another double-digit drop in New Jersey and around the nation amid low demand and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.41, down 10 cents from last week.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
