I-10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport among freeway restrictions this weekend

12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
KTAR.com
Work starts on another industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
PHOENIX – More warehouse space is on its way to southeast Mesa after developers broke ground Tuesday on a three-building industrial park project. When completed, Advanced Industrial Park will provide 335,066 square feet of warehouse and distribution space near Sossaman and Pecos roads, south of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Phoenix-based...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
AZFamily
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue people stranded on top of their car in flooded Phoenix wash
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Crews respond after a single-vehicle accident in Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle accident in Peoria (Peoria, AZ)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a traffic accident early Friday morning in Peoria. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue [...]
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
One dead, two hurt after crash involving three motorcycles in north Phoenix
One person is dead and two are hurt after a crash involving three motorcycles near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon damages Phoenix Circle K gas station's canopy
The north Valley didn't escape Mother Nature as an area gas station was damaged during the monsoon near 7th St. and Coral Gables Drive. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after impaired red-light runner causes crash in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and two others are injured after police say an impaired red-light runner hit them while they were riding their motorcycles in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that 19-year-old Tucker Colby and three other men were riding in north Phoenix early Sunday morning...
KTAR.com
Dust, monsoon weather passes through the Valley Saturday evening
PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley Saturday evening, with more forecasted to fall before the end of the night and into the morning, officials said. The storm started just after 4 p.m. when a dust storm warning went into effect in the southeast Valley, affecting Interstate...
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona farms stunted by megadrought, Colorado producers say the choice lies ahead between lawns and food is ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. — Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June the alfalfa was expected to dry up and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
L.A. Weekly
Four Injured in Fiery Auto Collision on 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (July 29, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, four victims sustained injuries following a fiery auto collision on 7th Avenue. The incident occurred on July 3rd, near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to reports, the crash involved two vehicles, and one of the...
onscene.tv
Several Injured Following Major Collision | Goodyear, AZ
07.29.2022 | 8:30 PM | GOODYEAR, AZ – Goodyear Police received reports of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Sarival & Elwood. When officers arrived on scene they found sedan on its side and another vehicle with major damage. Goodyear firefighters arrived on scene and quickly determined to strike out a 1st alarm medical rescue for the amount of patients on scene. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the area with at least 5 confirmed patients transported. It is still unclear what caused this vehicle accident to happen.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
