I-10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport among freeway restrictions this weekend

07.29.2022 | 8:30 PM | GOODYEAR, AZ – Goodyear Police received reports of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Sarival & Elwood. When officers arrived on scene they found sedan on its side and another vehicle with major damage. Goodyear firefighters arrived on scene and quickly determined to strike out a 1st alarm medical rescue for the amount of patients on scene. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the area with at least 5 confirmed patients transported. It is still unclear what caused this vehicle accident to happen.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO