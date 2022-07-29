Free Throwback Concert Starring C+C Music Factory Happening in Burlington County, NJ

sojo1049.com
Related
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Spirit Halloween celebrates grand opening of flagship store in Egg Harbor Township
Hundreds of Halloween superfans showed up for the store's grand opening in South Jersey.
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
Amazing Ocean County, NJ Resort Named The Best In The State
There are some amazing places you can choose to relax near a beautiful beach in New Jersey, but only one can be named the best. A recent article singled out one resort as the most beautiful one for a summer getaway in the whole Garden State. That's quite an honor in this state.
Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey
When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network
I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Grand Opening of Cherry Hill, NJ Store
Get ready for coolest cookies ever, Cherry Hill. Crumbl Cookies is opening in town next week and it's going to be an experience like no other. The Grand Opening kicks off one week from today on Friday, August 5th. It's such a big deal that it's going to be a two-day event.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3